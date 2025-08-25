Red Rain pours profits in record-breaking box office splash

HÀ NỘI - Việt Nam’s war epic Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) has taken the box office by storm, shattering records by grossing VNĐ100 billion (US$3.8 million) in just three days — making it the fastest film ever to reach this milestone on home soil.

Directed by Đặng Thái Huyền and adapted from the novel by Chu Lai, who also wrote the screenplay, the film draws inspiration from the 81-day battle to defend the Quảng Trị Citadel in 1972.

Set during a pivotal moment when the liberation forces of Việt Nam People’s Army reclaimed Quảng Trị Province — once the temporary dividing line between North and South — the story depicts the counteroffensive launched by the army of the Republic of Việt Nam, backed by US military aid, in an effort to retake the citadel and influence peace negotiations.

From August 22 to 24, Mưa Đỏ attracted one million viewers, according to Box Office Vietnam, an independent tracking unit. In comparison, Địa Đạo (Tunnel) — a film about Củ Chi soldiers directed by Bùi Thạc Chuyên — took nearly a week to reach the same figure.

On August 24 alone, Mưa Đỏ earned over VNĐ32 billion, six times the revenue of Demon Slayer, which ranked second that day. The film averaged more than 4,600 screenings nationwide per day, significantly outpacing other titles currently in cinemas.

Online, Mưa Đỏ has become a trending topic across social media platforms. On TikTok, viewers have shared unauthorised clips revealing key scenes and character outcomes, garnering millions of views. Director Huyền expressed gratitude for the public’s support but also concern over the issue of illicit recordings.

“I’m overwhelmed with sorrow. It’s the result of years of preparation by the entire crew, along with 81 sweat-filled days and nights on set. I hope everyone will respect the team, so we can stay motivated to create future works,” she said.

The narrative centres on Cường (played by Đỗ Nhật Hoàng), a talented music conservatory student who gives up a chance to study abroad to enlist.

In Quảng Trị, he fights alongside squadmates Tạ (leader), Bình, Tú, Hải, and Sen – each from different rural backgrounds but united by a shared mission for peace. As the story progresses, the squad’s numbers dwindle with each battle, intensifying the emotional weight.

The film also offers a humanistic view of soldiers from the Republic of Việt Nam, backed by the US, portraying them as individuals with families awaiting their return.

The production is noted for its expansive 50-hectare set, crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

Mưa Đỏ is the tenth Vietnamese film this year to cross the VNĐ100 billion mark, joining a wave of box office successes that include Bộ Tứ Báo Thủ (The 4 Rascals, VNĐ322 billion), Thám Tử Kiên: Kỳ Án Không Đầu (Detective Kien: The Headless Horror, VNĐ249 billion), Nhà Gia Tiên (The Ancestral Home, VNĐ243 billion), Lật Mặt 8: Vòng Tay Nắng (Face Off: Embrace of Sunshine, VNĐ232 billion), Nụ Hôn Bạc Tỷ (Money Kisses, VNĐ212 billion), Địa Đạo: Mặt Trời Trong Bóng Tối (Tunnel: Sun In The Dark, VNĐ173 billion), Mang Mẹ Đi Bỏ (Leaving Mom, VNĐ169 billion), and Quỷ Nhập Tràng (The Corpse, VNĐ150 billion). — VNS