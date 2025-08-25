RoK - Việt Nam global exchange honours Lý Dynasty heritage

SEOUL — The Republic of Korea (RoK) - Việt Nam global exchange took place on August 24 at the Chunghyodang relic site in Bongseong township, Bonghwa county, North Gyeongsang Province, where Việt Nam's royal Lý lineage left its mark centuries ago.

The event, co-hosted by Bonghwa county, the Vietnamese Embassy, the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Lý clan in the RoK, aimed to foster locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations. It featured a topping-out ceremony for a new community centre, a Vietnam Culture Day, and the unveiling of King Lý Thái Tổ statute in Việt Nam village in Bonghwa.

The festivities kicked off with vibrant performances by Vietnamese artists and local community groups. A cultural festival showcased Vietnamese cuisine and heritage, while an event encouraging women to wear the traditional long dress brought a vivid display of conical hats and cultural pride to the venue.

In his opening remarks, Governor of Bonghwa county Park Hyeon Guk recalled that Bonghwa is historically linked to descendants of Vietnam’s Lý Dynasty who migrated to the Goryeo Kingdom (ancient RoK). He described the event as a starting point for a new chapter in bilateral people-to-people relations, with the community centre and King Lý Thái Tổ statute marking initial steps toward building a “K-Việt Nam Valley” in Bonghwa, an integrated hub for cultural exchange, traditions, and future cooperation.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hồ An Phong said the statute and the “Việt Nam Village” project will open up a new cultural exchange space, attracting not only Korean visitors but also Vietnamese and foreign tourists. He described them as both a reminder of heritage and a bridge between tradition and modernity, reinforcing bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vũ Hồ underscored the deep historical roots of the bilateral relationship. More than 1,000 years ago, Lý Công Uẩn, later King Lý Thái Tổ, founded the Lý Dynasty and established Thăng Long (now Hà Nội). His descendant, Prince Lý Long Tường, came to the Korean Peninsula over eight centuries ago, forging the first link between the two nations.

The bilateral ties, which were upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, now span politics, security, economy, trade, culture, education, and people-to-people exchange. The King Lý Thái To statue in Bonghwa serves as a symbol of trust, friendship, and shared aspirations for a prosperous future. he said.

Central to the K-Vietnam Valley project, the new community centre, built at a cost of 1.4 billion KRW (about US$1 million) on a 370 sq.m area near the Chunghyodang relic site, blends traditional Vietnamese and Korean architectural elements, including red-tiled roofs and arched eaves. Set to open in September, the facility will feature conference rooms, a reception hall, and a communal kitchen, serving as a gathering point for Vietnamese residents and multicultural communities.

Bongseong township, home to the Lee Hwasan clan - descendants of Prince Lý Long Tường, now has seven households. Local authorities plan to invest an additional 200 billion KRW (over $144 million) by 2033 to expand the K-Vietnam Valley across a 118,890 sq.m site. The project is envisioned as a major hub for Việt Nam-RoK cultural and historical exchange, and a model of integrated cultural tourism in North Gyeongsang province.