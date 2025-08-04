International, VN soloists join guitar fest in HCM City

HCM CITY — Leading international and Vietnamese guitarists will give performances at the 2025 Saigon International Guitar Festival held in HCM City from August 14-17.

The festival will open with a concert themed "Latin Rosette" on August 15, featuring an intricate tapestry of Latin flavours, woven with musical threads by Spanish and South American composers, blended with exotic colours from the Orient and other parts of the world.

The first part of the concert will highlight soloist XuanXuan Sun from China, who will perform American Coffee and L’Ultimo Caffè Insieme by Simone Iannarelli, Anak by Freddie Aguilar, and Yangtze by Richard Vaughan.

Sun, who holds a bachelor's and master's in music from the Central Conservatory of Music of China in Beijing, is now working in the Guitar Faculty of Jilin University of Arts. She has performed as a soloist in several international guitar festivals and as a jury in the guitar competition.

Following the interval will be a performance of Mauricio Diaz Alvarez from Mexico as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Mexico.

The soloist will play his composition, Scherzo di Kasia, Three Pieces for Guitar by Manuel M. Ponce, and Waltz No 2 in C-sharp minor, Op. 64 by Chopin.

Alvarez is considered one of the most talented classical guitarists of his generation. He started studying music at the age of eight, and at 18 years old, he moved to Spain, where he pursued his degree at the Madrid Royal Conservatory, graduating with honours under the instruction of renowned Spanish guitarist Gabriel Estarellas. He has been awarded top international prizes at prestigious festivals.

The second concert, themed “Hymne À La Vie” on August 16, will feature artists Michal Nagy from Poland and Jérémy Jouve from France, introducing Nocturnal after John Dowland, Op. 70 by Benjamin Britten and Platero y Yo by Eduardo Sáinz de la Maza.

Festival Guitar Ensemble from Việt Nam and 4.13 Guitar Quartet from Indonesia will perform together in the concert titled “Around the World” on August 17.

The concert will highlight folk tunes from both countries, arranged for guitar ensembles, and the composition Around the World by Patrick Roux.

Workshops about French contemporary composers and the making of guitars will be held on August 15 and 16 and hosted by guest performers as well as artisans from South Korea and Việt Nam.

There will be two masterclasses open to the public on August 14 and 16, where audience members can learn about guitar techniques.

In the framework of the festival, a guitar competition will be open for both self-taught and professional guitarists with Asian nationality.

Contestants can compete in five categories, including Open, Junior (for competitors aged under 18 years old), Guitar Ensemble, Local (for all contestants with a minimum of six months' residency in Việt Nam), and Local Junior (for contestants aged under 13).

The festival will take place at the concert hall of the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) at 31 Thái Văn Lung Street in Sài Gòn Ward.

Tickets are available at https://quickom.net/event/saigon-international-guitar-festival-2025-3470. — VNS