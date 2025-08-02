Beach city celebrates the one millionth Korean tourist

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city has held a ceremony to welcome the one millionth Korean visitor visiting the beach hub in 2025 on the occasion of the annual Việt Nam-Korea Culture Exchange Festival, marking a milestone in the sustainable co-operation between Đà Nẵng and Korea market.

The city’s tourism promotion centre said Korea tourism market has remained in top place in international tourists segment since 2016.

It said the first flight of Asiana Airlines landed at the Đà Nẵng International Airport in 2011, and the then operation of the Korean Air had helped Korea as one of top three key market in Đà Nẵng.

Up-to-date, 12 airlines from Korea including Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan, Air Seoul, T'way Air, Eastar Jet, Air Seoul, Jin Air, Aero K and Air Premia all operated their flights from Busan, Seoul, Daegu and Cheongju to Đà Nẵng.

Adding with flights from Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air, Đà Nẵng hosted 150 flights from Korea in a week.

More than 200 businesses and organisations from South Korea and Việt Nam joined with a series of art performances, exhibitions, cultural exchanges, trade and investment at the festival. — VNS