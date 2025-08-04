Irritable Bowel Syndrome: when your gut refuses to stay quiet

Dr Yami Shapira*

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a long‑term, often frustrating gut disorder marked by recurring abdominal pain and altered bowel habits. Global studies suggest it affects 5–10 per cent of adults.

Our day‑to‑day experience in Hà Nội shows similar numbers among both expatriates and Vietnamese residents, driven by busy work schedules, changing diets and urban stress.

For those affected, seeking irritable bowel syndrome treatment in Hà Nội is often the first step toward understanding and managing this disruptive condition.

What does it feel like?

IBS often follows a recognisable pattern. We suspect the diagnosis when you experience abdominal pain at least once a week for three months and that pain is clearly linked to bowel movements or accompanied by noticeable changes in how often, or how firmly you pass stool.

Many people can trace symptoms beginning in their early teens. The discomfort is usually a dull, cramp‑like ache low in the abdomen and almost never wakes you from sleep. Bloating, loud gas and that lingering 'not quite finished' sensation after using the bathroom are frequent companions.

The sudden, urgent need to find a toilet can be so disruptive that many people cancel social plans or avoid long trips unless they know a restroom is close by. Intermittent or chronic constipation accompanying the above symptoms is another common variant.

Suggested causes and how IBS develops

IBS is multifactorial - there is no single culprit. Current research highlights five overlapping mechanisms:

Gut-brain axis dysregulation: heightened sensitivity of intestinal nerves and altered brain processing amplify normal sensations into pain.

Altered motility: segments of bowel may contract too quickly or too slowly – and sometimes switch back and forth-causing diarrhea, constipation or both alternating.

Post‑infectious inflammation: a bout of gastroenteritis can leave behind low‑grade mucosal inflammation that alters gut function for months or years.

Microbiome imbalance: shifts in bacterial composition, or small‑intestinal bacterial overgrowth can generate excess gas and bloating.

Dietary and psychosocial factors: fermentable carbohydrates (FODMAPs), bile‑acid malabsorption, stress and early‑life adversity all modulate symptoms in genetically susceptible individuals.

These mechanisms interact, which is why effective irritable bowel syndrome treatment in Hanoi must combine addressing all of them.

Alarm features: when to quickly see a doctor

Weight loss you can’t explain

Blood in the stool (bright red or black) or iron‑deficiency anaemia

Pain or diarrhoea that disturbs sleep

Fever, marked fatigue, or first symptoms after age 40

Family history of colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, coeliac disease or colon polyps

If you experience any of these, don’t delay seeking expert irritable bowel syndrome treatment in Hà Nội – serious conditions must be ruled out first.

'Doc, I know it’s IBS and it’s not dangerous but could we be missing something?'

Specific Food intolerance: hard to detect but worth the effort. Successful elimination trials are the way to go but if not successful we can resort to carbohydrate breath tests or food allergy testing.

Celiac disease: chronic diarrhea with mild systemic findings such as iron‑deficiency anemia, elevated liver enzymes, reduced bone density, skin rash, neuropathy, migraine, infertility or mood changes.

Inflammatory bowel disease: always on the list, especially when rectal bleeding or weight loss is present.

Microscopic colitis: painless, watery diarrhea diagnosed only with endoscopy and biopsies.

Endocrine disorders: abnormal thyroid function or poorly controlled diabetes cause GI issues

Colorectal cancer: new change in bowel habit after 40 years, bleeding or iron‑deficiency anaemia - go for a colonoscopy!

Many of these are initially mistaken for IBS, so proper evaluation is a key part of irritable bowel syndrome treatment in Hà Nội.

What do we do to feel good?

Regular physical activity, sufficient sleep, simple relaxation techniques and a trial of a low‑FODMAP or lactose‑free diet often provide meaningful relief. Cognitive‑behavioural therapy or gut‑directed hypnotherapy (even on digital platforms) can help when stress or anxiety drives flares.

Medical therapy targeting motility, the microbiome and the gut nervous system complements these measures.

Early assessment rules out serious disease and speeds effective treatment

Come over if you have persistent severe symptoms with no relief from the above measures or if there is a severe disruption of your quality of life and of course if you have any of the alarm features listed earlier.

Early and accurate diagnosis supports more effective irritable bowel syndrome treatment in Hà Nội, avoiding unnecessary suffering and incorrect treatments.

*Dr Yami Shapira is a highly experienced physician specialising in both internal medicine and gastroenterology. He earned his medical degree from the prestigious Hebrew University of Jerusalem Medical School. Following this, he completed his residency in internal medicine at Hadassah University Hospital, and subsequently pursued advanced training in gastroenterology at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Centre (TASMC).

FMP Healthcare Group operates medical centres in major cities including HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng, offering consultations with international doctors, check-up centres, and emergency ambulance services.

