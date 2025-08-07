Korean media names Đà Nẵng among top summer 2025 destinations

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng stands as the sole Vietnamese destination to secure a place among the most favoured international travel spots for tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in summer 2025, particularly attracting young travellers with its compelling experiences and affordable pricing.

The RoK’s leading daily newspaper Chosun Ilbo recently reported on the ranking of international destinations most favoured by Korean travellers for summer 2025. The data was sourced from Tripbtoz, a travel experience platform targeting young Korean consumers, based on over 32,000 searches and travel service bookings by users during June and July.

In this ranking, Tokyo (Japan) continues to hold the top position, while Sapporo (Japan) climbed to second place thanks to its pleasant climate and summer festivals. Paris (France) secured third place due to its cultural attractions and culinary appeal. Notably,Đà Nẵng – Việt Nam's only representative – made its debut at the fourth place, surpassing many renowned regional cities, including Singapore, which ranked fifth.

According to the Korean newspaper, Đà Nẵng's appeal stems from its numerous outstanding tourist attractions, particularly Mỹ Khê Beach, Sun World Bà Nà Hills resort, and the ancient town of Hội An. Additionally, Đà Nẵng tourism is renowned for its affordability, especially attractive to young travellers and couples.

Located at an elevation of 1,414 metres above sea level, Sun World Bà Nà Hills resort is among the attractions recording an "overwhelming" number of Korean visitors compared to other international markets. In the first six months of this year, the resort welcomed nearly 500,000 Korean visitors, accounting for approximately 60 per cent of Korean tourists visiting Đà Nẵng – meaning that for every 10 Korean visitors to Đà Nẵng, six visit Bà Nà Hills.

The reason Korean visitors are so drawn to Bà Nà Hills is the numerous experiences that cater perfectly to Korean preferences. They appreciate the atmosphere of a quaint European town and are particularly interested in locations that receive high ratings on Instagram. Notably, Korean tourists also regard the Golden Bridge as one of Việt Nam's iconic tourism symbols. Additionally, Bà Nà's captivating shows throughout both day and night, such as the Afterglow cabaret performance, along with tours and beer tasting at Sun KraftBeer brewed right atop the mountain, are among the reasons Korean visitors are enchanted by Bà Nà.

"Coming to Đà Nẵng without visiting Bà Nà Hills would be such a shame. This place offers many experiences for young travellers like us. We can spend the entire day here, drinking beer, eating sausages, and exploring beautiful photo spots. The cool weather is completely different from the foot of the mountain," said tourist Baek Choi Hyun from Jeollabuk province, the RoK.

Beyond Bà Nà Hills, Đà Nẵng offers numerous attractions that appeal to Korean tourists in the city centre, including the Dragon Bridge, Love Bridge, and Hàn Market. For those seeking panoramic city views, visitors can choose Novotel Đà Nẵng Premier Hàn River, where all balconies offer sweeping views of the Han River. Alternatively, for beachfront accommodation, Premier Village Đà Nẵng on Mỹ An Beach or the luxury resort isolated from the world on Sơn Trà Peninsula – InterContinental Đà Nẵng Sun Peninsula Resort – are suitable options. Furthermore, catering to the Korean market's passion for golf, Đà Nẵng boasts numerous internationally-standard golf courses, including the 18-hole Bà Nà Hills Golf Club designed by Luke Donald, former world number one golfer.

Specifically, all tourists returning to Đà Nẵng for the second time and visiting Sun World Bà Nà Hills will receive complimentary priority access service tickets (WOW Pass Silver) valued at VNĐ300,000 per ticket, plus lunch buffet tickets worth VNĐ380,000 per adult (or VNĐ240,000 per child). This programme runs from August 1 through December 31, 2025, exclusively for Korean travellers who have returned to Đà Nẵng at least once. Customers need only present their passport showing entry stamps at Đà Nẵng Airport at least twice from 2020 to present to enjoy attractive dual promotional benefits.

This is a first-of-its-kind promotional programme with the message "New Bà Nà – New Experiences," designed not only to demonstrate the complex's spirit of gratitude but also to introduce a refreshed Bà Nà with many captivating and attractive experiences for Korean guests returning to Đà Nẵng.

Recent rankings based on data from Kyowon Tour Travel Easy show that Đà Nẵng, alongside Nha Trang and Phú Quốc, helped Việt Nam secure second place among international destinations favoured by Korean family tourists.

According to information from Đà Nẵng's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the RoK is currently one of the key international markets for the local tourism industry. In the first six months of 2025, the city welcomed approximately 2.27 million Korean tourist arrivals, recording an impressive growth of 147 per cent compared to the same period last year. — VNA/VNS