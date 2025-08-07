Hà Nội art programme marks Day for Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin Victims

HÀ NỘI — An art programme took place in Hà Nội on August 5 evening in response to the Day for Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin Victims (August 10), calling for continued support for the vulnerable community.

At the event, Lieutenant General Nguyễn Hữu Chính, President of the Việt Nam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA), revealed that although millions of Vietnamese were affected by AO, only over 626,000 individuals, including war veterans and their children suffering from dioxin-related conditions, are currently receiving state benefits.

The organisers urged all sectors of society – government bodies, political and social organisations, citizens at home and abroad, and international friends – to continue actively supporting the "action for AO victims" campaign initiated by the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

VAVA calls on the US Government, its people, and international organisations to maintain their partnership with Vietnam in addressing the aftermath of chemical warfare and sharing the suffering of its victims, Chính said.

The programme featured documentaries and exchanges with victims and their families, offering a stark and moving insight into the devastating legacy of AO. It highlighted the significant efforts of the Party, State, political system, VAVA members at all levels, and the valuable support of domestic benefactors and the international community in providing care, advocating for justice, and assisting with remediation efforts.

According to VAVA, in 2024 and the first half of 2025, the association raised over VNĐ773 billion (US$29.44 million), which has been used for livelihood support, housing construction and repair, rehabilitation services, and gifts during national holidays.

A notable milestone was reached on April 1, 2025, when State President Lương Cường and Belgium's King Philippe witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between VAVA and the Governor of the Brussels-Capital Region. The agreement, supported through Belgium’s Aquitara fund, aims to provide direct support to Vietnamese AO victims. — VNA/VNS