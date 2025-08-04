OPES named among Việt Nam’s Top 10 most reputable non-life insurers for the first time

HCM CITY — OPES Insurance Corporation has made its debut in the Top 10 Most Reputable Non-life Insurance Companies in Việt Nam 2025, according to a ranking released by Vietnam Report in co-ordination with online newspaper VietnamNet.

The recognition marks a significant milestone in OPES’s growth journey and underscores its strong performance in a competitive market.

Despite being the youngest company in the ranking in terms of establishment year, OPES was selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of financial strength, media reputation, and stakeholder feedback. The annual list by Vietnam Report considers financial metrics from the most recent audited reports, media coding analysis across influential outlets, and extensive surveys updated as of May 2025.

OPES stood out by surpassing several long-established competitors thanks to robust business results and a growing brand presence. In 2024, the company reported a 203 per cent year-on-year increase in pre-tax profit — its highest growth since inception — and reached charter capital of VNĐ1.265 trillion, placing it among the top four most capitalised non-life insurers in Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Hữu Tự Trí, Executive Vice President of OPES, said the award affirms the company’s competitiveness and market position.

“Being recognised in the Top 10 most reputable non-life insurers for the first time is a meaningful milestone for OPES. It reflects our commitment to delivering effective, customer-centric insurance solutions. We will continue to invest in technology and innovation to enhance the customer experience while creating long-term value for our partners and stakeholders,” Trí said.

Alongside this accolade, OPES has also been listed in the FAST500, VNR500 and PROFIT500 rankings by Vietnam Report, reinforcing its growing influence in the industry. The company continues to strengthen its brand through diversified media activities, social initiatives, and integration with the VPBank ecosystem.

Notable efforts include sponsoring the VPBank International Marathon with over 12,000 runners, taking part in the nationwide Cashless Day campaign, collaborating with the Breast Cancer Network Việt Nam to donate wigs to cancer patients, and working with TreeBank to plant thousands of livelihood trees in Lâm Đồng and water-retaining trees in Tây Ninh.

OPES is also regarded as a leading example in digital transformation, operating with a lean structure of 150 full-time staff and focusing on technological infrastructure, data analytics, and process automation. At the 2025 Insurance Asia Awards, OPES received two honours: “AI Initiative of the Year” and “Digital Insurance Company of the Year”.

OPES is targeting a pre-tax profit of VNĐ636 billion in 2025, a 34 per cent increase compared to 2024. The company aims to roll out new insurance solutions that improve customer well-being while contributing to long-term prosperity. With positive market forecasts and continued backing from the VPBank financial ecosystem, OPES is poised to accelerate its journey toward becoming one of Việt Nam’s leading digital insurers. — VNS