Việt Nam launches three strategic technology innovation networks

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Monday officially launched three innovation and expert networks in quantum technology (VNQuantum), cybersecurity (ViSecurity) and aviation and aerospace (UAV Việt Nam), marking a major step in its strategy to master cutting-edge fields and join global value chains.

The ceremony, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng, took place as the nation prepares for the 80th anniversary of its founding in 1945. Officials described the launch as a milestone that reflects Việt Nam’s determination to build an independent and innovative economy through science, technology and the intelligence of its people.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng said Việt Nam had transformed dramatically over nearly 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), moving from a poor agricultural nation to one of the world’s 34 largest economies and ranking among the top 20 in global trade and investment.

“Per capita GDP has now passed US$4,800, placing Việt Nam in the upper middle-income group by World Bank standards,” he noted. “But to become a developed, high-income country by 2045, we must unlock all resources, ensure fast and sustainable growth, and put science, technology and innovation at the core.”

“In today’s context, Việt Nam cannot afford to lag behind,” he added. “We must seize opportunities, make breakthroughs and assert our national position.”

The three new networks are part of the Vietnam Innovation and Entrepreneurship Network under the National Innovation Centre (NIC). So far, the NIC has supported the creation of 10 networks across 22 countries and territories, connecting more than 2,000 experts, chief engineers and lead architects in key industries.

Alongside them are five strategic technology networks working with universities, research institutes and businesses to tackle major challenges facing the country.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Đỗ Thành Trung said the initiative would build a strong community of Vietnamese talents worldwide.

“With these networks, we are gradually shaping a global Vietnamese intelligence ecosystem,” he said. “They will become a core force to help our country catch up, keep pace and even move ahead in several critical sectors.”

At the ceremony, NIC and its partners signed several cooperation agreements.

Sovico Group pledged support to NIC in expanding the Vietnam Innovation and Entrepreneurship Network in 2025. VNQuantum, ViSecurity and UAV Việt Nam also reached agreements with domestic and international partners to promote research, development and application of strategic technologies.

VNQuantum was launched with the vision of placing Việt Nam on the global quantum map.

Executive Vice Chairman of VNQuantum Nguyễn Quốc Hưng said: “Việt Nam can become an important link in the global quantum value chain if we have the right strategy and proper investment. Our priorities are pioneering research infrastructure, training top-level talent and building public-private partnerships.”

Meanwhile, ViSecurity aims to develop 'Make in Việt Nam' brand solutions to protect critical digital infrastructure. Its chairman, Ngô Tuấn Anh, emphasised the urgent need for self-reliant security technology.

“Việt Nam is among the top 10 countries most targeted by cyberattacks. This is both a challenge and an opportunity for us,” he said. “ViSecurity will contribute to making Việt Nam a leading hub for cybersecurity innovation in the region and beyond.”

UAV Việt Nam wants to transform the country from a consumption market into a producer in the aerospace industry.

Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Trần Anh Tuấn explained: “We face challenges, like dependence on imported technologies and limited testing facilities. But demand is rising, Government policies are supportive and our young enterprises are dynamic. This is the time for Việt Nam to take off.”

The networks are expected to become a solid platform, unlocking potential and connecting top minds to drive a knowledge-based, resilient and prosperous economy.

Deputy PM Dũng called the three networks “extended arms” of the Government, ministries and enterprises, participating in strategy-making, policy design and the promotion of research and application. Alongside the semiconductor and artificial intelligence networks launched last year, they will become nuclei of innovation in Việt Nam’s strategic technology ecosystem. — VNS