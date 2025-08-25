Startups take off as Vietjet launches innovation flight plan

HCM CITY — Startups from Việt Nam and India are being given a chance to soar, thanks to the launch of the 'Startup Flight' initiative, a new cross-border innovation programme backed by the Vietnam National Startup Support Centre (NSSC), India’s Amity Innovation Incubator and airline partner Vietjet.

In its role as co-founder, Vietjet is not only acting as an aviation bridge between the two nations but also positioning itself as a key driver in connecting talent, fostering investment cooperation and helping Vietnamese and Indian startups expand across the region and beyond.

The unique programme links startup centres in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and HCM City with India’s most vibrant business hubs — including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad — all of which are connected via Vietjet routes.

The initiative focuses on nurturing promising talent and advancing innovative solutions in four high-priority sectors: Software & Data/AI, E-commerce & Retail, EdTech, and Transportation & Logistics.

Winning teams could go on to become future unicorns, with the programme aiming to make a meaningful contribution to Việt Nam’s innovation-led growth and India’s expanding digital economy.

From now until September 15, individuals or teams of up to three members from either country are invited to submit proposals via TheStartUpFlight.vietjetair.com.

Following an initial evaluation round, eight top teams — two from each of the four sectors — will be selected to join the 'Startup Flight' experience with Vietjet. These finalists will receive expert mentorship and guidance from respected founders and specialists from both Việt Nam and India.

Finalists will pitch their ideas to potential investors, with the top team in each field awarded a cash prize of US$1,000 and a pair of Vietjet round-trip tickets between Việt Nam and India.

Trade Counsellor and Head of the Trade Office at the Embassy of Việt Nam in India Bùi Trung Thướng praised India as a “global powerhouse of technology and innovation”.

“With five out of six of Vietjet’s destinations in India listed among the world’s top 100 startup cities, we are proud that this is a technology platform that helps promote meaningful partnerships, cultural exchanges and inspire breakthrough ideas between Việt Nam and India,” he said. — VNS