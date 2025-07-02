Tech firms support two-tier governance model rollout

HÀ NỘI — Technology companies on Tuesday mobilised personnel to assist local authorities in streamlining administrative procedures under Việt Nam’s new two-tier governance model.

FTP Corporation deployed nearly 80 FPT technical staff across five representative wards and communes in Quảng Ninh Province, selected from a total of 54 local-level administrative units, to provide on-the-ground support. Their efforts are aimed at assisting both citizens and local authorities during the initial rollout phase of the new model’s implementation.

In Đông Triều Ward, a key locality in the administrative restructuring roadmap, preparations were carried out methodically across four key areas of organisational structure, human resources, infrastructure and digital platforms.

The simultaneous deployment of the two-tier local government structure and the single-tier Public Administrative Service Centre model from Tuesday posed significant implementation challenges in the province.

To support the effort, FPT worked closely with the provincial Public Administrative Service Centre to design and deploy the new model based on guidance from the Government Office, while drawing lessons from Singapore’s advanced governance framework.

FPT’s assistance included developing three key systems for Quảng Ninh.

The first system is a digitisation station integrated with an e-ID wallet, enabling citizens and businesses to easily digitise records and submit multi-channel service applications.

The second system is a centralised reception and queue management system, allowing the province’s Public Administrative Service Centre to monitor real-time service delivery and staff productivity across its entire network.

The third system is a next-generation administrative processing platform that fully meets Government requirements. It allows cross-jurisdictional processing and result delivery via the e-ID wallet, ensuring end-to-end digital file handling and seamless horizontal and vertical connectivity. The platform also supports other digital economic and social transactions.

For the public and businesses, the model introduces a modern, convenient and transparent public service ecosystem that saves time, cost and effort.

For civil servants, it reduces manual workloads, enhances productivity and improves coordination and oversight through real-time data.

At the provincial level, the model provides a modern governance tool, enabling authorities to monitor and evaluate the performance of administrative machinery from the provincial level down to the grassroots. This facilitates faster, more accurate, and practical policymaking, laying the groundwork for modern governance innovations that align with local sustainable development and comprehensive digital transformation goals.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, MobiFone – in collaboration with local Public Administrative Service Centres in some provinces and cities, officially launched its information system for handling administrative procedures under the two-tier local government model.

MobiFone has so far contributed to deploying the system in Hà Nội and Thái Nguyên Province.

The platform is designed to meet the administrative processing needs of provinces, cities and ministries under the new model.

In the context of Việt Nam’s drive to enhance online public services, reducing physical interaction, streamlining procedures, cutting personnel, and eliminating unnecessary layers – MobiFone’s involvement is helping local two-tier government operate more efficiently.

This aligns with the spirit of the Politburo's Resolution No 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024 on advancing science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation. — VNS