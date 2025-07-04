Politics & Law
Italian short films shown at Casa Italia

July 04, 2025 - 13:48
The short films will be screened in their original language with English subtitles. The screening is recommended for adult audiences only. 

 

The award-winning film 'Sunday Night' will be screened at Casa Italia. Photo sicvenezia.it

HÀ NỘI — A screening of short films by Italian filmmakers will take place on July 10 at Casa Italia, an Italian cultural and branding centre in Hà Nội. 

The winner of the 2025 David di Donatello Awards in the Best Short Film category, Domenica sera (Sunday Night), will be screened along with runners-up Majoneze and The Eggregores’ Theory. 

Sunday Night is directed by Matteo Tortone and tells the story of Alex and Nemy, who meet by chance one night in the basement of a housing complex on the outskirts of Turin.

The two find themselves in their solitude and fragility, brushing against each other in a moment that is soon interrupted.

In Majonezë by Giulia Grandinetti, the protagonist Elyria lives with her family under the strict rules of her father, repressing her anger through obedience. The young woman ultimately performs a powerful act of rebellion driven by a deep desire for emancipation.

Andrea Gatopoulos' The Eggregores’ Theory unfolds in a dystopian society where, due to a language-related disease, certain words become lethal to humanity.

As the protagonist recalls the chaos, memories of a suddenly interrupted romantic relationship resurface.

The David di Donatello is considered the most prestigious award in Italian cinema, given every year both Italian and foreign films, documentaries and short films.

Each year there are five nominees in several competition categories. The most coveted prize of the ceremony remains the David for the best Italian film.

The first edition of the awards took place in 1956. Criteria used to award the prizes are the same as for the Academy Awards in Hollywood, but in this case the symbol of the event became the prestigious statue of David sculpted in Florence by Donatello.

The event is held by Embassy of Italy in Hà Nội as a part of the Fare Cinema film festival, organised by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to promote Italian cinema around the world.

At the end of the screening, guests are invited to join an Italian food and wine tasting as part of the 'Sentiero diVino' initiative, in collaboration with Viet-It Wines and Caffè Italia. — VNS

Life & Style

The Tây Hồ times are a-changin'

Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, an area of the city I have, and will continue to, poke fun at for the sheer concentration of residents whose entire Vietnam experience starts, unfolds and seemingly ends on Đặng Thai Mai Street.
Life & Style

EXPAT CORNER: The Real Capital Is Ourselves: Henri Hubert on Wellness, Balance and Life in Việt Nam

In a world where the pace of life continues to accelerate, finding a healthy work-life balance is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. Việt Nam News and Law spoke with Henri Hubert, ambassador of Global Wellness Day in Việt Nam since 2018, a non-profit day event and a social project dedicated to living well, to explore what true well-being looks like, how to achieve it, and why even five minutes a day can make a difference.
Life & Style

Dancing queen

Nguyễn Trọng Nhã Uyên has made history as the first Vietnamese, and the first Asian, to win a medal in the Latin Solo category at the World Dance Sport Federation World Championship 2025 in Bremen, Germany. Join Việt Nam News reporters as we visit Uyên and her coach to learn more about her journey and passion.

