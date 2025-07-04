China's Hebei Province offers great destinations, natural beauty for Vietnamese tourists

HÀ NỘI — Hebei Province's most popular tourist attractions and landscapes were introduced to Việt Nam through a cultural event entitled Yanzhao Silk Melody – Vietnam-China Harmony on Thursday in Hà Nội.

Hebei, known for its diverse terrain and picturesque beauty, has become a popular destination for tourists in northern China. It offers a wide variety of tourist attractions, including historical sites, natural landscapes and cultural experiences.

In 2024, around 937 million tourists visited 'Yanzhao', a traditional Chinese name for the lands where Hebei is now located.

The Thursday event was one of several activities that officials from the Chinese province conducted to promote its tourism to people in the neighbouring country.

"China is beautiful, and Hebei is a magnificent and brilliant part of that beauty. It has a unique geographical location, surrounding Beijing - Tianjin, bordering Bohai Sea to the east, facing the Central Plains to the south, leaning against Taihang Mountain to the west and leaning against Yanshan Mountain to the north. That is convenient for tourists from all over to come to Hebei," said Li Xin Jie, deputy director of the Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

Hebei has a rich cultural and historical heritage, bearing the imprint of one million years of human history, 10,000 years of cultural history and more than 5,000 years of the history of civilisations.

It currently possesses four world cultural heritage sites, eight representative intangible cultural heritages of humanity and hundreds of national cultural relics and intangible cultural heritages.

Hebei is the only Chinese province that has all different types of terrain, including coastline, plains, lakes, mountains and plateaus. It is home to two world geoparks, 12 national 5A-level tourist areas and more than 60 national forest parks and nature reserves, and is widely known as a miniature of China's geomorphology.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Việt Nam. 2025 is also the Year of Việt Nam-China Humanitarian Exchange. Hebei hopes to further promote extensive cultural and tourism exchanges with Việt Nam," said Li.

"The Yanzhao Silk Melody – Việt Nam-China Harmony event is a promotional activity and also an opportunity to deepen cooperation, as well as our warm invitation to Vietnamese friends to come to Hebei to explore the endless beauty and unique charm of our Yanzhao land, and work together to develop the culture and tourism of the two countries," he added.

At the event, guests were invited to take an online tour to the province's most famous destinations. These include the Great Wall, which begins in the east at Shanhaiguan; Bashang Plateau, a photogenic place of beauty with a cool climate and an interesting history; Saihanba National Forest Park, the world's largest man-made forest; Beidaihe, famous for its long, sandy beaches, clear waters and historical significance as a summer retreat; and Zhangjiakou, the 2022 Winter Olympics venue and a prominent winter sports destination in China.

A photo exhibition of Hebei's UNESCO World Heritage Sites and National Famous Historical and Cultural Cities was displayed along with a performance of traditional instruments, such as the suona and erhu, which took place as part of the promotional activities.

"In recent years, cooperation between the two countries in many fields, including cultural and tourism exchanges, has been constantly expanding, earning great achievements. Currently, the two countries have become important tourist destinations and large sources of tourists for each other," said Zhang de Shan, director of the Chinese Cultural Centre in Hà Nội.

"This time, the delegation of Hebei came to Hà Nội not only to foster friendship and strengthen the relationship between Hebei and Việt Nam, but also to cooperate and seek development opportunities.

"We hope to take this opportunity to establish a long-term, comprehensive cooperation mechanism in the cultural tourism industry. We sincerely invite more Vietnamese enterprises to survey and seek investment opportunities in culture and tourism in Hebei," he said.

A Centre for Cultural and Tourism Promotion of Hebei Province in Việt Nam was also launched on the occasion, with the expectation of becoming a solid bridge between Hebei and Vietnamese localities, promoting people-to-people exchange and strengthening friendship between the two countries. VNS