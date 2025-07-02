Dancing queen

Nguyễn Trọng Nhã Uyên has made history as the first Vietnamese, and the first Asian, to win a medal in the Latin Solo category at the World Dance Sport Federation World Championship 2025 in Bremen, Germany. Join Việt Nam News reporters as we visit Uyên and her coach to learn more about her journey and passion.
Serving as CPV General Secretary during the early phase of đổi mới, Nguyễn Văn Linh led the Party in issuing critical resolutions and policies that decisively advanced the country’s renewal process. His leadership steered the nation through tough times and set it on a path to “a prosperous people, a strong nation, and a just, democratic, and civilised society”.
The operation of key rail lines such as Yumeng, Menghe, and Nimeng has shortened travel time and strengthened cross-border connectivity between China and Việt Nam, supporting their growing economic and cultural ties.
Gong plays an important role in the cultural and spiritual lives of ethnic communities in the Central Highlands. In the old days, it is believed that behind every gong hides a god or goddess that gets stronger as the gong is older. While such belief may not be as evident in today's modern world, gong culture is still a gem worth preserving across the highlands.