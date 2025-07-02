Politics & Law
Life & Style

Dancing queen

July 02, 2025 - 17:56
Nguyễn Trọng Nhã Uyên has made history as the first Vietnamese, and the first Asian, to win a medal in the Latin Solo category at the World Dance Sport Federation World Championship 2025 in Bremen, Germany. Join Việt Nam News reporters as we visit Uyên and her coach to learn more about her journey and passion.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

HCM City honours đổi mới architect with photo exhibition

Serving as CPV General Secretary during the early phase of đổi mới, Nguyễn Văn Linh led the Party in issuing critical resolutions and policies that decisively advanced the country’s renewal process. His leadership steered the nation through tough times and set it on a path to “a prosperous people, a strong nation, and a just, democratic, and civilised society”.
Life & Style

More than just a gong

Gong plays an important role in the cultural and spiritual lives of ethnic communities in the Central Highlands. In the old days, it is believed that behind every gong hides a god or goddess that gets stronger as the gong is older. While such belief may not be as evident in today's modern world, gong culture is still a gem worth preserving across the highlands.

