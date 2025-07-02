Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Children's book ideas displayed at Kim Đồng Publishing House

July 02, 2025 - 11:21
The display is part of 'Meet Me in the Future', a creative project that invites the community to reimagine the future of the workforce via children's books.

 

A corner of the exhibition at Kim Đồng Publishing House. Photo Phương Minh Tiến

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition at Kim Đồng Publishing House introduces children's book ideas, inspiring future generations to consider and pursue career aspirations beyond gender norms and expectations. 

The event is part of Meet Me in the Future, a creative project that invites the community to reimagine the future of the workforce via children's books, and is holding discussions and workshops on the topic of children’s freedom to explore and choose careers.

The project is led by the Initiative of Children’s Book Creative Content in collaboration with Kim Đồng Publishing House and ECUE-VGEM, with support from the Australian government’s Investing in Women initiative.

Meet Me in the Future calls for children’s book ideas from the community that introduce more gender-diverse representations in different career roles.

Kicking off with a call for writing this past spring, Meet Me In the Future attracted 268 ideas from individuals and groups of all ages and from different regions.

Of these, 34 per cent of the ideas came from children under 18 years old. The remaining ideas came from adults who are authors, illustrators, parents, educators and people interested in gender equality and children’s education.

The ideas not only show the diversity of jobs and occupations in society in a close, friendly and easy-to-understand way for children, but also bring new perspectives on familiar occupations and introduce new careers, thereby conveying the message of children's equal rights in access opportunities from a young age.

"It is a creative idea for contributing positively to the innovation of children's book content in Việt Nam," said Vũ Thị Quỳnh Liên, Editor-in-Chief of Kim Đồng Publishing House. 

"Most of the ideas are on-topic, including creative ideas aimed at inclusion, particularly for people with disabilities."

The top five finalists of the open call will get their works published in 2026. The exhibition Meet Me in the Future runs until July 6 along with interactive activities. A book reading will take place on July 5 at 10am at 55 Quang Trung Street, and will help popularise Vietnamese traditional handicraft villages. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

HCM City honours đổi mới architect with photo exhibition

Serving as CPV General Secretary during the early phase of đổi mới, Nguyễn Văn Linh led the Party in issuing critical resolutions and policies that decisively advanced the country’s renewal process. His leadership steered the nation through tough times and set it on a path to “a prosperous people, a strong nation, and a just, democratic, and civilised society”.
Life & Style

More than just a gong

Gong plays an important role in the cultural and spiritual lives of ethnic communities in the Central Highlands. In the old days, it is believed that behind every gong hides a god or goddess that gets stronger as the gong is older. While such belief may not be as evident in today's modern world, gong culture is still a gem worth preserving across the highlands.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom