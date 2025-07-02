Vietnamese music brings refreshing twist to foreign films

HCM CITY The inclusion of Vietnamese songs in foreign films has emerged as a surprising and refreshing trend.

Notably, these choices have proven to be harmonious and well-integrated rather than feeling out of place.

At the premiere of Big Deal (Vietnamese title: Mượn Rượu Đẩy Kèo), audiences were taken aback when the song Bao Tiền Một Mớ Bình Yên? by 14 CASPER and Bon Nghiêm played during a climactic moment.

Coincidentally, the lyrics aligned strikingly well with the film’s storyline, echoing the circumstances, fate, and emotional journey of the main character.

Many viewers expressed surprise and delight while some even sang along.

With the Vietnamese-dubbed version featuring voice actors such as Quốc Huy and Sỹ Toàn alongside other professionals, the use of a Vietnamese song in a foreign film made the experience more relatable and resonant for local audiences.

This isn’t the first time Vietnamese music has made its way into international films.

This experimental approach has been increasingly adopted by local distributors.

More recently, the song Kiếp Đỏ Đen by Duy Mạnh was featured in the mid-credit scene of the movie Yadang: The Snitch (Yadang: Ba Mặt Lật Kèo).

Known for its associations with the underworld and vengeance, the song not only offered a fresh viewing experience but also helped reinforce the film’s central message: in the game of power and trust, no one truly wins.

In the Thai film 404 Run Run (404: Chạy Ngay Đi), the song Xuân Thì by Phan Mạnh Quỳnh was also incorporated and praised by audiences for how seamlessly it fit into the narrative.

The idea of incorporating Vietnamese songs into foreign films, especially dubbed versions, is usually proposed by Vietnamese distributors and requires approval from the original production companies.

Selected songs must align closely with the film’s theme and emotional tone to ensure cohesion and resonance, often making them feel tailor-made for the scenes they accompany.

Recognising the impact and importance of film soundtracks, the strategy of featuring Vietnamese music in foreign-dubbed films has become a creative marketing tool.

What might seem like an unlikely combination has surprisingly sparked strong audience reactions and online buzz, helping films connect more deeply with Vietnamese viewers.

Given its proven success, this approach is likely to be further explored as a powerful promotional tactic in the near future. VNS