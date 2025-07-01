Tuyên Quang’s stuffed snails in bamboo tubes are unforgettable

Thu Hà

My family and I were invited to visit my friend’s home in Na Hang District in the northern province of Tuyên Quang, where locals are proud of both their natural untouched landscapes and also their local culinary specialties, such as stuffed snails in bamboo tubes (locally known as ốc nhồi ống nứa) and many others.

When we arrived, my friend Tạ Thị Dung led us to several tourist attractions, including Na Hang Lake, a beautiful and peaceful body of water that immediately impressed all of us.

“The lake is called the 'Hạ Long Bay in deep jungle'," said Dung. "Apart from romantic scenes, the lake is also a resource for fresh water food like stuffed snails."

Dung added that her mother will treat us to this special dish, which needs meticulous preparation.

Snails, the main ingredient of the dish, should be carefully chosen, soaked in clean water with chilli for two hours, then boiled before preparing the snail meat with rough grinding, Dung's mother Hà Thị Ngào told us.

Other ingredients include lemongrass, dried onion, mushroom, garlic and chilli, which are ground and add to pureed pork mixed with the roughly ground snail meat, said Ngào.

The last step is to prepare bamboo tubes. Ngào bought these from mountain sellers in Na Hang.

“The fresh bamboo tubes are cut into small pieces (about 10-15 cm each) and cleaned well,” she said, adding that bamboo tubes play a very important role in deciding the flavour of the dish.

Ngào told us that the bamboo tubes should not too young or too old, so that when they're steamed or grilled they create a special characteristic fragrance.

We were very excited to help Ngào to cook the dish by mixing all ingredients together, then using a coffee spoon to stuff the snail mixture into the bamboo tubes.

Ngào told us to arrange the bamboo in a steamer and cook them over a medium fire for 30 minutes until we can smell that they're done. The delicious smell of the stuffed snails soon made all of our mouths water.

The dish is savoury and crispy from the snail meat, with a fatty and nutty flavour from its other ingredients. We ate it continuously without a pause. It is even more enjoyable when dipped into a mixed sauce of salt, lemon juice and pepper or ginger fish sauce.

I will never forget this spectacular dish, which reflects the rich and characteristic flavour of Tuyên Quang's untouched forests and mountains.

Ngào also presented each of us with a two-kilo package of snails caught from Na Hang Lake to cook at home in the capital.

Local herbalist Trần Văn Thắng said the specialty dish is not only delicious, but also rich in protein, lipids, calcium and vitamins, making it very healthy.

“The dish is particularly effective in helping patients with diabetes, coughs, digestive disorders and other ailments,” said Thắng, adding that stuffed snails cooked in bamboo tubes is a dish that has helped put Tuyên Quang on the national culinary map and preserve the region's culture. — VNS