City museum honours national treasures

HCM CITY — The History Museum of HCM City is presenting to the public for the first time a collection of 17 national treasures that exist in the city.

The exhibition entitled "Bảo Vật Quốc Gia – Những Kiệt Tác Di Sản Tại Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh" (National Treasures – Heritage Masterpieces in HCM City) displays artefacts possessed by the city’s museums and private collectors.

A highlighted artefact is a ceramic steamer pot belonging to the Đông Sơn culture (about 2,500 - 2,000 years ago), which was recognised as a national treasure on December 31, 2024.

The pot is considered a typical product of ancient Vietnamese people, reflecting their techniques and social life in the Metal Age.

The artefact is from the collection of Vietnamese collector Phạm Gia Chi Bảo.

The exhibition showcases 12 national treasures preserved by the history museum.

They include artifacts featuring Óc Eo culture of the ancient kingdom of Phù Nam (1st – 7th century), such as the sandstone statuette of Buddha dating back to the 3rd – 4th century, the bronze statuette of Vishnu God dating back to the 3rd – 5th century, a sandstone statuette of Surya God dating back to the 6th – 7th century, and a sandstone statuette of Durga Goddess dating back to the 7th – 8th century.

There are also artefacts from the ancient kingdom of Champa that existed from approximately 192 to 1832, such as statuettes of Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva and Devi Goddess from the 10th century, and the bronze statuette of Buddha from the 8th–9th century.

In addition, the exhibition introduces two national treasures which are kept at the city Fine Arts Museum.

They are Vườn Xuân Trung – Nam – Bắc (Spring Garden in the Centre, South and North), a massive lacquer piece, up to 5.4 metres wide, by Nguyễn Gia Trí (1908-1993), a pioneer in the art of lacquer painting in Việt Nam.

The other is a lacquer painting called Thanh Niên Thành Đồng (Youth of the Land of Steel and Copper Wall), which measures 1.45m in height and 2.45m in length, by Nguyễn Sáng (1923 – 1988).

Two national treasures preserved by the Museum of HCM City are also showcased at the event, including a seal of Marquis Lương Tài dated 1833, and a mould to print bills of 5 đồng dated 1947.

Nguyễn Minh Nhựt, deputy director of the Department of Culture and Sports, said the 17 national treasures at the exhibition reflect the country’s rich history and culture spanning thousands of years.

He said the exhibition contributes to spreading love for cultural heritage among the public and raising their awareness of protecting and preserving national treasures.

He added that the city will pay more attention and invest in collecting and preserving national treasures that exist in the locality.

As of 2025, Việt Nam has 327 artefacts recognised as national treasures.

The exhibition will open at 2 Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm Street in Sài Gòn Ward until August 10. — VNS