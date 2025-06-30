Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Winners of writing/drawing contest on Việt Nam’s seas and islands announced

June 30, 2025 - 13:24
Over five months, the contest received enthusiastic participation, especially from overseas Vietnamese who had visited Trường Sa on homeland sea border trips. Submissions included poems, essays, and paintings expressing love for the seas and islands and deep admiration for the dedication of naval officers protecting Vietnam’s maritime sovereignty.

BERLIN The liaison board of the “For Vietnam’s Seas and Islands” network in Europe on Sunday held an award ceremony in Berlin for the “For the Homeland’s Seas and Islands” writing and painting contest.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vũ Quang Minh presents a certificate of merit and flowers to Bùi Thị Thu Minh, head of the Vietnamese Liaison Committee in Europe "For Việt Nam's Seas and Islands", President of the Trường Sa Club in Germany. VNA/VNS Photos

Over five months, the contest received enthusiastic participation, especially from overseas Vietnamese who had visited Trường Sa on homeland sea border trips. Submissions included poems, essays, and paintings expressing love for the seas and islands and deep admiration for the dedication of naval officers protecting Vietnam’s maritime sovereignty.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vũ Quang Minh (first left) and three first-prize winners of the “For the Homeland’s Seas and Islands” writing and painting contest. 

At the June 29 ceremony, three first prizes worth 500 euros (US$590) each were awarded to 17-year-old Đỗ Khánh Linh from Israel for her essay Grandpa’s Suitcase; Phạm Tuấn Anh from Poland for his poem Island Soldiers; and Nguyễn Duy Đạt from France for his painting Vietnam’s Seas and Islands. Đạt’s artwork was later auctioned, with proceeds donated to the Trường Sa Gratitude Fund to support the families of naval officers and soldiers.

Bùi Thị Thu Minh, head of the liaison board and president of the Trường Sa Club in Germany, shared that promotion of the contest involved both online and in-person activities, including community events, school engagements, and social media campaigns. While the number of submissions was modest, the quality and heartfelt messages of the entries far exceeded expectations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vũ Quang Minh congratulated the winners and praised the contest as a meaningful cultural initiative, especially during the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Germany diplomatic relations. He emphasised the contest's role in fostering patriotism and a sense of responsibility among young overseas Vietnamese. VNA/VNS

 

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

South Korea, Italy show off fireworks in Đà Nẵng

Faseecom from South Korea and Martarello Group S.R.L from Italy described the story of the future with firework displays of modern technology and boundless creativity in the fifth night, the final qualifying, of the Đà Nẵng International Firework Festival 2025.
Life & Style

The sound of ceramics

Gốm is a unique show where clay comes alive with music and everyday ceramic objects are transformed to produce stunning sounds. Young Vietnamese artists are turning earth into art and rhythm.
Life & Style

Party chief’s spouse joins UNESCO head in celebrating gender equality through artworks

The exhibition, organised by UNESCO Hà Nội, showcased nearly 30 artworks created by students from Cao Bằng, Ninh Thuận, and Vĩnh Long provinces as part of the “We Are Able” project, a collaborative initiative between UNESCO and Việt Nam's Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) aimed at empowering ethnic minority women and girls in disadvantaged regions through comprehensive learning and developme

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom