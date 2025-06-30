HCM City named best place for micro-travel adventures

HCM CITY -- HCM City has emerged as the top choice for micro-travel adventures in the country during the first five months of 2025, surpassing other provinces and cities.

Securing the first position came as a surprise for HCM City. Despite not having many natural retreat advantages of coastal or mountainous areas, the city has captivated domestic tourists with its lively atmosphere, diverse nighttime activities, and modern amenities.

A single night in HCM City offers visitors the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in a range of experiences, from enjoying rooftop cocktails to savouring unique street food and exploring bustling streets that never sleep. The combination of a vibrant lifestyle and convenient connectivity makes HCM City an ideal destination for a quick and rejuvenating getaway without the need to travel a long distance.

With its non-stop energy and vibrant cityscape, HCM City is the perfect place for a one-night recharge. According to the digital travel platform Agoda, from rooftop cocktails to street food delights and bustling nightlife, the city provides constant excitement at every turn.

Agoda has recently shed light on how micro-travel – short, easy getaways – is resonating with Vietnamese travelers.

Whether it’s a quick weekend recharge or a midweek break, micro-travel is proving to be a convenient way for locals to explore more of their own country, even on limited time, it said.

The platform said that micro-travel makes discovering nearby destinations, cultural hubs, and hidden gems more accessible than ever.

From day trips to one-night stays, these bite-sized journeys are ideal for travelers with limited vacation time or unpredictable work commitments. With lower costs and reduced planning stress, taking a ‘micro-cation’ is the ideal antidote to those seeking a quick, stress-free adventure.

Following HCM City is Đà Nẵng.

With golden beaches, iconic bridges, and dynamic coffee shops, Đà Nẵng offers the ideal balance of relaxation and city charm – perfect for unwinding, even if just for 24 hours.

Hà Nội is ranked third. A night in the capital is a journey through culture. Explore the Old Quarter’s lantern-lit alleys, savour a bowl of phở, or catch a live performance at the Opera House – all within a single day.

Only a few hours from HCM City, Vũng Tàu is a favourite coastal escape. Take a sunset stroll along the beach, sample fresh seafood, and enjoy the laid-back vibe of this seaside town.

Last in the list of five is Đà Lạt City of Lâm Đồng Province. With its pine-scented air and romantic charm, Đà Lạt invites travelers to slow down. Visit a flower garden, sip coffee by the lake, or explore the night market for a cozy mountain retreat.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, country director at Agoda shared: “Việt Nam’s diverse landscape and well-connected cities offer travelers the chance to explore more, even with limited time.”

In the first five months of 2025, HCM City welcomed 3.12 million international visitors and 15 million domestic visitors, an increase of 40 per cent and 7.7 per cent compared to the same period a year earlier, respectively. – VNS