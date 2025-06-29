Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

South Korea, Italy show off fireworks in Đà Nẵng

June 29, 2025 - 16:35
Faseecom from South Korea and Martarello Group S.R.L from Italy described the story of the future with firework displays of modern technology and boundless creativity in the fifth night, the final qualifying, of the Đà Nẵng International Firework Festival 2025.
Fireworks launched by Faseecom team from South Korea at the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival. Korean team and Martarello Group from Italy completed the fifth night performance of the festival. — Photo courtesy of DIFF

ĐÀ NẴNG — Faseecom from South Korea and Martarello Group S.R.L from Italy described the story of the future with firework displays of modern technology and boundless creativity in the fifth night, the final qualifying, of the Đà Nẵng International Firework Festival 2025.

Faseecom team, established in 1997 with its global performances in Australia, Germany, the Philippines, and China, showed off its perfect fireworks performance with title: ‘The Ascension of the Dragon: Fireworks for Đà Nẵng’s New Future, a highly symbolic firework symphony, centering the dragon as the focal point for the city's development journey and its aspiration to reach new heights.

Meanwhile, Martarello Group team filled the air with 'Melodramma' fireworks to present a special greeting to the firework team from Italy.

The Italian team demonstrated a magnificent symphony of sound, light, and technology, telling the emotional story of 'Melodramma' and guiding the audience to the next brilliant moments in our festival journey.

Having joined the DIFF four times and winning the championship twice in 2017 and 2018, Martarello Group marked their return to DIFF 2025 by showing a performance titled 'Fusion of Light: Powered by the Future’.

Martarello Group from Italy decorate the Hàn River of Đà Nẵng City with their fireworks performance in the fifth night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival. — Photo courtesy of DIFF

The DIFF’s organising committee also said the official announcement of the two best teams competing in the final will be scheduled on June 29th.

Earlier, reigning champion Finland, the two host teams, Poland’s Surex Firma Rodzinna, Macedos Pirotecnia of Portugal and Pyrotex Fireworx from the UK, Canada and China had already completed their performances at the DIFF. — VNS

