Photo books on celebrations of national reunification, HCM City’s development

HÀ NỘI — The opening ceremony for the photo exhibition and launch of two new photo books titled 50 Years of Việt Nam’s Strength and City of Peace – Our City by photographer Nguyễn Á was held at the Vietnamese Women’s Museum at 36 Lý Thường Kiệt Street in Hà Nội.

This exhibition represents the culmination of a dedicated creative journey by Nguyễn Á, an artist known for his quiet persistence in capturing authentic, powerful moments that reflect Vietnamese life, history, and urban identity.

Created over several months, the photo book 50 Years of Việt Nam’s Strength features striking images of soldiers in training and participating in the grand military parade marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025) in Hồ Chí Minh City.

Nguyễn Á described the process as physically and emotionally demanding – often working sleepless nights or sleeping rough – to capture the most vivid, meaningful scenes during rehearsals and events. He marched alongside the troops to seize raw, heroic moments that embody Vietnam’s enduring legacy.

In City of Peace – Our City, Nguyễn Á turns his lens towards his hometown, Hồ Chí Minh City. Featuring over 50 stories, the book is both a visual and emotional tribute to the city’s vibrant spirit, resilience, and community life.

The city is shown not only as a dynamic metropolis but also as a place grounded in culture, connection, and human warmth – a place where everyday lives speak of shared dreams and strength.

For Nguyễn Á, launching these two books together is a tribute to his beloved city and nation. While 50 Years of Việt Nam’s Strength reflects national pride and unity, City of Peace – Our City embodies the spirit of growth and community – modern, dynamic, yet profoundly human.

He hopes the books will instill a shared sense of pride and responsibility in building a peaceful, liveable city – shaped by every citizen’s actions.

At the opening ceremony, Major General Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Văn Sáu, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic and Military History, praised the works as deeply human and artistically rich, stressing the power of photography in conveying history to younger generations.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Đặng Đình Kiên, who flew a Su-30MK2 fighter jet during the parade, expressed his emotion upon seeing himself and his comrades captured in the book.

The exhibition showcases 100 exceptional photographs selected from both books, offering moving glimpses into Việt Nam’s enduring spirit – stories of strength, quiet devotion, and humanity across generations.

The exhibition is open to the public until August 12. — VNA/VNS