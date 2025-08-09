Thread & paints

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Embroidery and painting are often seen as distinct art forms, each with its own history and techniques. Yet, in the hands of artisan Nguyễn Thị Hằng, these two crafts come together to create breathtaking works that blur the lines between thread and paint. Let’s explore Hang’s creative journey, her unique techniques and the community she inspires through her art.