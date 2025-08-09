Thread & paints

Embroidery and painting are often seen as distinct art forms, each with its own history and techniques. Yet, in the hands of artisan Nguyễn Thị Hằng, these two crafts come together to create breathtaking works that blur the lines between thread and paint. Let’s explore Hang’s creative journey, her unique techniques and the community she inspires through her art.
As part of the lead-up to the 100th anniversary of the Indochina College of Fine Arts, an exhibition titled 'Nguyễn Đỗ Cung – A Legend' showcases nearly 120 works by the trailblazing painter, scholar and cultural guardian. The show offers a rare glimpse into the soul of a man who helped shape modern Vietnamese art.
The prestigious Miss Universe Business pageant returns for its sixth season this September, bringing together accomplished women entrepreneurs from across the globe in a dazzling celebration of intellect, leadership and compassion.
The Tây Ninh Province is seeking ways to preserve and promote tài tử music and cải lương (reformed opera), which began in the south more than 100 years ago, after its merger with the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An.
Provinces in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta are capitalising on their rich natural and cultural resources to foster tourism and leveraging the momentum from recent administrative mergers to reshape the region into a leading tourism hub in the south.
The concert featuring many popular artists is expected to attract thousands of fans at the VEC, the largest exhibition complex in Southeast Asia and among the top 10 in the world, located on Trường Sa Street in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội.
Đà Nẵng's appeal stems from its numerous outstanding tourist attractions, particularly Mỹ Khê Beach, Sun World Bà Nà Hills resort, and the ancient town of Hội An. Additionally, Đà Nẵng tourism is renowned for its affordability, especially attractive to young travellers and couples, according to Chosun Ilbo.