First sound healing concert to entertain Vietnamese audience

HCM CITY — For the first time in Việt Nam, a sound healing concert will introduce the transformative power of conscious sound to music lovers and those seeking mental wellness through sound therapy.

Titled “Sound Healing Concert 2025: Journey Into Silence”, the event will take place over two evenings, September 6 and 7, at the White Palace Event Centre (59 Võ Văn Kiệt, An Lạc Ward, HCM City). The concert promises a unique experience that blends storytelling with immersive soundscapes.

“Healing” has become a widely used term in Việt Nam in recent years, stemming from the growing need for emotional balance and inner peace. Healing music and sound healing are gaining recognition, with a growing community of practitioners and enthusiasts.

Sound healing involves vibrational energy that touches the listener’s emotions and mind. In this space, the audience doesn't just hear - they feel the sound. The concert environment becomes a sacred soundscape, where each vibration, melody, and tone from diverse instruments carries energy and stories that guide listeners inward.

The event is organised by Sound Healing World, a pioneering company dedicated to bringing healing music and sound therapy to the broader Vietnamese public.

Trần Thu Hiền, co-founder of Sound Healing World, has been a leading advocate for introducing sound healing to Vietnamese communities. Since 2023, her event series “Journey to Silence” has offered more than 20 completely free programmes aimed at teaching people how to actively care for their mental health, reduce stress, and find greater balance and harmony.

“Through the ‘Journey to Silence’ series, we recognised the strong public interest in healing sounds and music,” Hiền said. “This inspired us to dream of organising a truly professional and meaningful Sound Healing Concert that offers both healing and artistic value for audiences.”

Sound Healing Concert 2025 “Journey Into Silence” will feature both Vietnamese and international stars, artists, and experts in healing music and sound including Ani Choying Drolma – a global icon of mantra healing and meditative music, known for her golden voice and compassionate community work; Master Santa Ratna Shakya – a world-renowned singing bowl master who introduced vibrational healing to Việt Nam and spread it to 45 countries; Saxophonist Trần Mạnh Tuấn – who tells a powerful story of rebirth through healing music and dedicates his life to service through sound; Choreographer and stage director Nguyễn Tấn Lộc – renowned for crafting light and movement in mindful performance spaces and Artist Ngô Hồng Quang, from Thiên Thanh Ensemble. VNS