Đồng Nai to host commemorative events to mark National Day

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai Province is preparing a series of activities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

The province will host a traditional cuisine festival themed “Đồng Nai – Hương Sắc Hội Tụ Và Lan Tỏa” (Flavours of Đồng Nai) held at the Bửu Long Tourist Area in Trấn Biên Ward on August 20.

The festival is co-organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Tourism and Sports, and its partners, the Tourism Association and the Chef Association, to introduce diversity and uniqueness in its cuisine to local and international tourists.

It also contributes to building a digital map of signature dishes and popular eateries and restaurants in Đồng Nai.

The highlight of the event will be the making of the biggest xôi chiên phồng (fried glutinous rice cake) in Việt Nam.

The dish, made from steamed glutinous rice and green beans, is deep-fried until it has the shape of a big yellowish-brown ball. It is crunchy and chewy and is often used as a snack or served with roasted and grilled chicken.

According to researchers, fried glutinous rice cake first appeared and was sold by vendors in Đồng Nai in the 1950s. The dish has gained popularity throughout the southern provinces.

The festival will also include a cooking contest, a fruit arrangement contest, and an exchange with cuisine artisans and skilled chefs.

The Bửu Long Tourist Area will be open to the public free of charge on the day of the event.

In addition, Đồng Nai will host a music tour featuring songs praising the country, President Hồ Chí Minh and the province to serve residents and tourists during national holidays.

The province will launch a photo exhibition on the province’s achievements in all fields at the province’s square in Tân Triều Ward.

Two fireworks displays will be held at the province’s square and Suối Cam Lake in Bình Phước Ward on September 2. — VNS