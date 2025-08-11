Bái Đính Pagoda named outstanding destination with green-tick honour by TripAdvisor

NINH BÌNH — Bái Đính Pagoda in the northern province of Ninh Binh has been bestowed with TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award as an outstanding destination uniquely marked with a special green tick, the Ninh Bình Department of Tourism said on August 10.

Bái Đính, nestled within the Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex – a UNESCO cultural and natural heritage site, is the only in the list to be granted the green-tick status, indicating the site's remarkable credibility among international visitors.

It stood out among over 8 million nominations, thanks to a flood of glowing traveller reviews, evidence of its cultural, spiritual, and service-driven appeal.

The pagoda currently holds many records, including Asia’s largest gold-plated Buddha statue, longest Arhat statue corridor, and tallest Buddhist relic tower, along with Southeast Asia’s largest bronze Maitreya Buddha statue.

Hosting millions of visitors annually, especially during spring festivals, it is a magnet for pilgrims and tourists alike.

In 2023, Ninh Bình received the Traveller Review Award, becoming Việt Nam’s sole representative in the world’s 10 friendliest destinations. That same year, the US-based Forbes magazine listed the province among the 23 must-visit places worldwide. Most recently, in 2024, it ranked fourth in the top 10 less-visited wonders of the world”. — VNA/VNS