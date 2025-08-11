Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Bái Đính Pagoda named outstanding destination with green-tick honour by TripAdvisor

August 11, 2025 - 15:38
The pagoda currently holds many records, including Asia’s largest gold-plated Buddha statue, longest Arhat statue corridor, and tallest Buddhist relic tower, along with Southeast Asia’s largest bronze Maitreya Buddha statue.
Bái Đính Pagoda in Ninh Bình has earned TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award, highlighted with a distinctive green tick as a top-rated destination. Photo chuabaidinhninhbinh.vn

NINH BÌNH — Bái Đính Pagoda in the northern province of Ninh Binh has been bestowed with TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award as an outstanding destination uniquely marked with a special green tick, the Ninh Bình Department of Tourism said on August 10.

Bái Đính, nestled within the Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex – a UNESCO cultural and natural heritage site, is the only in the list to be granted the green-tick status, indicating the site's remarkable credibility among international visitors.

It stood out among over 8 million nominations, thanks to a flood of glowing traveller reviews, evidence of its cultural, spiritual, and service-driven appeal.

The pagoda currently holds many records, including Asia’s largest gold-plated Buddha statue, longest Arhat statue corridor, and tallest Buddhist relic tower, along with Southeast Asia’s largest bronze Maitreya Buddha statue.

Hosting millions of visitors annually, especially during spring festivals, it is a magnet for pilgrims and tourists alike.

In 2023, Ninh Bình received the Traveller Review Award, becoming Việt Nam’s sole representative in the world’s 10 friendliest destinations. That same year, the US-based Forbes magazine listed the province among the 23 must-visit places worldwide. Most recently, in 2024, it ranked fourth in the top 10 less-visited wonders of the world”. — VNA/VNS

 

More on this story

Life & Style

Thread & paints

Embroidery and painting are often seen as distinct art forms, each with its own history and techniques. Yet, in the hands of artisan Nguyễn Thị Hằng, these two crafts come together to create breathtaking works that blur the lines between thread and paint. Let’s explore Hang’s creative journey, her unique techniques and the community she inspires through her art.
Life & Style

Từ Vân villagers display flag-making pride

The village’s skilled craftsmen have made millions of these flags for special occasions, including those that flew over Ba Đình Square on September 2, 1945, when President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence.

