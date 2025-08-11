Exhibition highlights 80 years of national development

HÀ NỘI An exhibition honouring Việt Nam’s most significant socio-economic development achievements over the course of its history will be held at the National Exhibition Centre in Hà Nội.

With the theme 80 Years of the Journey for Independence, Freedom and Happiness, the event will run from August 28 to September 5. It is not only a major political and cultural occasion, but also a meaningful moment in the ongoing effort to define and reinforce Vietnamese identity in the context of globalisation and rapid digital transformation.

The theme was chosen to mark the day President Hồ Chí Minh delivered the Declaration of Independence, founding the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam and initiating a new chapter for the country rooted in sovereignty, liberty and socialism.

It also conveys the enduring message of a resilient nation committed to its foundational principles: independence, territorial integrity and the well-being of its people. These values have consistently guided Việt Nam’s policies, strategies and accomplishments over the past eight decades.

More than a conventional display, the exhibition uses images, artefacts and technology to narrate the story of national construction, defence and international engagement.

It recognises key achievements across historical periods and upholds the leadership of the Party, the governance of the State and the collective efforts of the people in shaping and advancing the country.

Exhibition layout

The exhibition is organised into three main zones: the general display area, the outdoor section and the international zone featuring 12 cultural industries.

The general zone, titled Việt Nam – The Journey to a New Era, presents historical highlights, core values and major accomplishments from Việt Nam’s longstanding efforts in nation-building and defence.

The outdoor section, themed Integration and Development, includes areas like For a Green Future, Aspiration for the Skies, The Sword and the Shield and Festival of the Homeland, along with a stage for artistic performances.

The international zone and cultural industries are grouped under 'Integration and Innovation', with two key areas: Creative Design for Nation-Building and Việt Nam and the World. These spaces reflect strategic priorities including green economic growth, aviation, national security, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, 3D mapping and global partnerships.

Core themes: defence and growth

From the early years of independence marked by conflict, poverty and division through the Đổi mới (Renewal) of 1986 and into the present era of global integration, Việt Nam has consistently pursued two central missions: defending the nation and fostering development.

This dual focus is illustrated through exhibits such as The Sword and the Shield, representing defence capabilities, and Development and Innovation, which highlights entrepreneurship, sustainability and digital progress.

The exhibition also features social welfare initiatives, poverty reduction programmes, public health efforts and inclusive education, emphasising the importance of people in every development strategy.

Tradition and modernity

The exhibition bridges past and present, showcasing Việt Nam’s progress while maintaining cultural continuity. Stories and images of President Hồ Chí Minh, revolutionary figures, scientists, artists, entrepreneurs and farmers form a diverse and inspiring portrait of national contributors.

Cultural displays highlight ethnic diversity, regional characteristics, architectural evolution, festivals and performing arts. The participation of countries with close diplomatic ties offers Việt Nam a platform to strengthen its global presence and promote cultural diplomacy.

The event reflects a country once deeply affected by war, now emerging as a dynamic, innovative and globally engaged nation.

Inclusive and educational

The exhibition aims to foster public understanding of patriotic traditions and reinforce confidence in Việt Nam’s path toward reform and sustainable growth. It also serves as a platform to present the image of a modern, forward-looking country integrated into the international community.

For younger generations, the exhibition provides insight into national origins, ideals and the sacrifices of earlier generations. It encourages a sense of civic duty and connection to both national and global challenges.

Rather than simply revisiting the past, the exhibition offers a perspective on the future, a reminder of the values and achievements that continue to shape Việt Nam’s development journey.

The National Achievements Exhibition will take place at the National Exhibition Centre on Trường Sa Street in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội. VNS