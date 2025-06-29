The sound of ceramics

Creative short videos, images, and posts combining traditional culture with modern elements in cuisine, tourism, music, and customs not only attract domestic viewers but create strong appeal for international communities.
As a highlight in this year's cultural diplomacy journey, the programme served as a bridge connecting the two cultures, tradition and modernity, as well as the past and the future, aiming to honour the long-lasting and sustainable friendship between the countries.
More than just a spiritual sanctuary, the pagoda plays a vital role in preserving the Vietnamese language and fostering cultural identity among generations of overseas Vietnamese growing up far from their ancestral homeland.