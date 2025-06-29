Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

The sound of ceramics

June 29, 2025 - 15:54
Gốm is a unique show where clay comes alive with music and everyday ceramic objects are transformed to produce stunning sounds. Young Vietnamese artists are turning earth into art and rhythm.

Vietnamese culture shines in Czech Republic

As a highlight in this year's cultural diplomacy journey, the programme served as a bridge connecting the two cultures, tradition and modernity, as well as the past and the future, aiming to honour the long-lasting and sustainable friendship between the countries.
Cuban ballet graces Hà Nội stage

The troupe presented iconic scenes from Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, and renowned works imbued with Cuban culture, impressing the audience with refined technique and expressive choreography.

