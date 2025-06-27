Hà Nội to add new products, events to push tourism during rest of year

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will unveil a series of activities and new products to promote local tourism for the remainder of the year, with a special focus on the national holidays.

Addressing at a conference to carry out its plan, held on June 26, Deputy Director Trần Trung Hiếu of the Hà Nội's Department of Tourism said: "The city is proactively promoting new products, expanding spaces for better experience for tourists and accelerating advertising and communications to welcome a large influx of visitors on August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025)."

According to statistics, as of May, the number of hotel bookings in Hà Nội for the National Day holiday increased by 30-40 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Notably, the number of accommodations searched on online increased dramatically by 4,418 per cent, mainly concentrated in Hoàn Kiếm and Ba Đình Districts - where many key commemorative activities will take place.

Hiếu said the increasing number of bookings showed the attraction of the city to both domestic and international visitors during the big holidays.

To welcome the huge number of arrivals, and make them extend their stay, Hà Nội has scientifically restructured its tourism routes, dividing it into three distinct levels of international, national and inner-city routes.

Hiếu also announced a list of new products that would be launched from now to the end of the year, including twenty night tours such as The Sound of the Trấn Vũ Bell in Quán Thánh Temple.

Two routes, South Thăng Long Heritage Road and Education Road, are being launched in August, taking visitors through a series of relics, pagodas and ancient villages associated with the educational and cultural history of Thăng Long–Hà Nội.

“The tours are a combination of heritage depth with modern experience which is the distinct direction that Hà Nội is currently pioneering," said Hiếu.

In addition, there will be many creative spaces available for tourists such as the Subsidised Area and Tram Car No 6 - Ding-ding Heritage in Trúc Bạch Street and the Dao people's traditional medicine village in Miền Village.

At the conference, Nguyễn Hữu Việt, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Tourism Promotion Information Centre, said local tourism would be promoted through festivals and events with typical and experiential highlights to increase appeal and attraction to both domestic and international tourists.

In the last six months of the year, Hà Nội will hold a Hà Nội Drinks Festival 2025 on August 29 - September 2 at the Thống Nhất Park, the same time of the National Day celebration, hoping to spread the city's culinary and beverage quintessence.

The third Hà Nội Autumn Festival on October 3-5 at Trần Nhân Tông pedestrian street and Thống Nhất Park will honour the most beautiful time of the year in the city. Many activities such as street music and dance performances, cuisine of autumn, photo tours and heritage visits will also be held.

In November, Hà Nội will host an Áo Dài Tourism Festival at the Sơn Tây Ancient Citadel and a Culinary and Craft Village Tourism Festival at the Trịnh Công Sơn walking street.

Performances, parades, displays and tour introductions related to craft villages, agriculture and ecology - sustainable tourism products of Hà Nội will be introduced widely.

Hà Nội will also participate in major promotional events such as HCM City ITE Fair, Đà Lạt Golden Tourism Week and Thành Tuyên Festival to spread its destination brand to the domestic market.

Hà Nội will also join many major international events on tourism such as the Osaka Expo (Japan), ITB India (India) and IFTM Top Resa (France) to popularise the capital to a larger community in the world.

Many large-scale projects which are expected to be completed in 2025-26 will contribute to changing the face of tourism in the capital.

Typical projects include the National Exhibition Centre, Kim Quy Park, Sóc Sơn Horse Racing Track and a construction to renovate the Hoàn Kiếm Lake's area and Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, along with new luxury hotels opening to make Hà Nội a city ​​worth visiting. VNS