Phật Tích Pagoda – cultural anchor for Vietnamese in Laos

VIENTIANE — Nestled at the heart of Vientiane, Phật Tích Pagoda has quietly become a cultural beacon for the Vietnamese community in Laos.

More than just a spiritual sanctuary, the pagoda plays a vital role in preserving the Vietnamese language and fostering cultural identity among generations of overseas Vietnamese growing up far from their ancestral homeland.

Since 2016, Nguyễn Thị Thu Huyền, an overseas Vietnamese in Laos, has been running a free Vietnamese language class at the pagoda. What began as a small initiative to help her child stay connected to their roots has grown into a vibrant learning community.

Over time, other Vietnamese families have joined, sharing the same concern on how to ensure that the Vietnamese language is not lost across generations.

The Vietnamese classes at Phật Tích Pagoda are held six times a week, divided into basic and advanced levels to accommodate varying learning needs. The basic class focuses on the foundational skills of listening, speaking, reading, and writing, and aims to help students use Vietnamese confidently in daily life. The advanced class goes further, integrating lessons on Vietnamese culture, history, and geography to deepen students’ understanding and love for their heritage.

A team of five volunteer teachers, both Vietnamese and Lao, leads the classes with enthusiasm and dedication. They are not only language instructors but also "cultural ambassadors", inspiring students to cherish and take pride in the Vietnamese language.

Nearly a decade on, the classes have welcomed hundreds of learners, from Vietnamese children to young Lao nationals.

Souliya Phanthulaatsa, a Vietnamese-Lao student, said learning Vietnamese is a family commitment. “My parents tell me to preserve Vietnamese because it is my origin. I want to study more so I can continue my education in Vietnam,” she said.

Meanwhile, Khamphueang Lovanxay, a young Lao participating in the class, said he studies Vietnamese because he loves the Vietnamese people and culture.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm said Phật Tích Pagoda has become a cultural hub for Vietnamese in Vientiane and Laos as a whole. The Vietnamese language classes serve not only the Vietnamese community but also Lao friends who are passionate about learning the language.

According to Tâm, the classes are more than just language instruction, they are a form of cultural transmission, helping to preserve the mother tongue for the third and fourth generations of Vietnamese born in Laos, while also promoting knowledge of Vietnamese history and values. — VNA/VNS