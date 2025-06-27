Vietnamese culture shines in Czech Republic

PRAGUE — A special art programme, Quintessence of Vietnamese Culture, performed by the Vietnam National Music, Song and Dance Theatre was held in Prague on June 26, beginning a series of key activities celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Czech Republic (1950–2025).

As a highlight in this year's cultural diplomacy journey, the programme served as a bridge connecting the two cultures, tradition and modernity, as well as the past and the future, aiming to honour the long-lasting and sustainable friendship between the countries.

With meticulous efforts invested in both content and artistic expression, the programme brought Czech audiences, international friends, and Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic on an emotional artistic journey to explore Việt Nam's magnificent natural landscapes, history, and cultural diversity.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Dương Hoài Nam affirmed that the year 2025 is a historic milestone in bilateral relations when the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and officially upgrade bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. This is an important step demonstrating the depth of the strong relationship, based on the cultural foundation, mutual trust and affection between the two peoples.

The diplomat also expressed gratitude to the over 100,000-strong Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic who have served as cultural ambassadors helping preserve the Vietnamese identity and enrich the two countries’ friendship through generations.

Meanwhile, Czech Deputy Minister of Culture David Kaspar expressed his emotion and pride that the Czech culture, from music and literature to cinema, has gained a place in the hearts of Vietnamese friends.

The Quintessence of Vietnamese Culture programme formed part of the Vietnamese Culture and Tourism Days in the Czech Republic. Other activities include exhibitions, tourism promotion events, and community exchanges. — VNA/VNS