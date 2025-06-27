Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Composers honoured for songs about people-elected agencies

June 27, 2025 - 09:54
The songwriting campaign attracted 672 entries from nearly 400 composers nationwide, showcasing widespread public engagement and artistic enthusiasm.
The award ceremony takes place in Hà Nội on June 26. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn attended an award ceremony for a nationwide songwriting campaign dedicated to the NA and People’s Councils in Hà Nội on June 26, part of the activities in the lead-up to the 80th anniversary of the country’s first general election (January 6, 1946).

The songwriting campaign attracted 672 entries from nearly 400 composers nationwide, showcasing widespread public engagement and artistic enthusiasm.

According to Senior Lieutenant General Trần Quang Phương, NA Vice Chairman and head of the organising committee, the campaign sought works that capture the sacred mission of Việt Nam's people-elected agencies which have led the nation through resistance wars, development periods, and now towards a prosperous era. 

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn presents the trophy to a winner. — VNA/VNS Photo

He acknowledged that composing songs about the people-elected agencies is a formidable challenge requiring not just creativity but a deep understanding of Việt Nam's democratic institutions. However, the rich history of the NA over the past eight decades, marked by resilience, reform, and public trust, has inspired composers to produce stirring and meaningful musical tributes.

A panel of renowned and respected composers selected 33 standout works for recognition after two rounds of judging.

At the event, Mẫn and Phượng presented trophies and certificates to five winners of the B prize. Meanwhile, the C prizes and consolidation prizes were presented to nine and 19 outstanding authors and groups of authors, respectively. — VNA/VNS

music art

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Lychee season draws tourists to Bắc Giang

Each summer, Bắc Giang welcomes not just the fruit harvest, but also a wave of visitors eager to explore its landscape and culture. Once a purely agricultural product, lychees are increasingly becoming a signature feature of sustainable tourism in the region.
Life & Style

Đắk Lắk hosts Việt Nam Family Day 2025

The Việt Nam Family Day, celebrated annally on June 28, aims to raise awareness among authorities at all levels and the wider society about the vital role of the family in national development, especially in this era of national advancement.
Life & Style

Soul of Việt Nam's brass

In a corner of Hà Nội, a new generation of artisans is reviving Việt Nam’s brass craft. Every piece of brass jewellery here, inspired by traditional motifs like lotus and Lạc birds, brings Vietnamese culture into everyday life.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom