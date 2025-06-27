Composers honoured for songs about people-elected agencies

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn attended an award ceremony for a nationwide songwriting campaign dedicated to the NA and People’s Councils in Hà Nội on June 26, part of the activities in the lead-up to the 80th anniversary of the country’s first general election (January 6, 1946).

The songwriting campaign attracted 672 entries from nearly 400 composers nationwide, showcasing widespread public engagement and artistic enthusiasm.

According to Senior Lieutenant General Trần Quang Phương, NA Vice Chairman and head of the organising committee, the campaign sought works that capture the sacred mission of Việt Nam's people-elected agencies which have led the nation through resistance wars, development periods, and now towards a prosperous era.

He acknowledged that composing songs about the people-elected agencies is a formidable challenge requiring not just creativity but a deep understanding of Việt Nam's democratic institutions. However, the rich history of the NA over the past eight decades, marked by resilience, reform, and public trust, has inspired composers to produce stirring and meaningful musical tributes.

A panel of renowned and respected composers selected 33 standout works for recognition after two rounds of judging.

At the event, Mẫn and Phượng presented trophies and certificates to five winners of the B prize. Meanwhile, the C prizes and consolidation prizes were presented to nine and 19 outstanding authors and groups of authors, respectively. — VNA/VNS