NA Vice Chairman hosts US Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Quang Phương hosted a reception for United States Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper on Monday, discussing orientations to bolster bilateral cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

At the event, Phương affirmed Việt Nam's commitment to its partnership with the American states, expressing gratitude for US support for a strong, independent, self-resilient, and prosperous Việt Nam.

He also expressed his delight over the positive cooperation between the two sides across all areas, spanning politics, economy, education, training, and post-war recovery. He particularly acknowledged and praised the personal efforts of Ambassador Knapper and his embassy staff in fostering these relationships.

Phương underscored that parliamentary cooperation has become a bright spot in the bilateral relations, with significant contributions from the period when both nations worked to heal the wounds of war through the normalisation of relations to the current Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

To build on this positive momentum, he suggested that Knapper take steps to ensure the US continues to allocate resources to solidify the commitments made by the leaders of both nations. He also emphasised the need for improved coordination to promote interactions and exchanges among delegations at all levels, aiming to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen political trust between the two countries.

The Vietnamese NA stands ready to welcome working delegations from the US parliament, he said, hoping for enhanced legislation experience sharing.

The US diplomat, for his part, affirmed the US’s eagerness to collaborate closely with Việt Nam in effectively implementing the various aspects of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly high-level engagements and practical cooperation.

He emphasised that the US consistently supports Việt Nam in achieving its socio-economic development goals.

Emphasising the significance of the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic relations, the ambassador committed to continued efforts in encouraging US institutions to collaborate with Việt Nam on implementing substantive and meaningful activities.

Briefing the guest on Việt Nam's major orientations and legislation work to streamline the apparatus, improve socio-economic management efficiency, and strengthen international economic integration, Phương highlighted the country’s determination to build an independent, self-reliant, and deeply integrated economy, with science- technology, innovation and digital transformation as breakthroughs and key drivers to develop modern productive forces.

The NA Vice Chairman requested that Ambassador Knapper and the embassy continue to promote technology transfer as well as support Việt Nam's efforts to become a regional hub for high-tech industries and an important link in the global semiconductor supply chain. He urged the US side to remove the country from its strategic export control list and recognise Việt Nam's market economy status.

Knapper shared his impressions of Việt Nam's determination in implementing the two-tier local government model, adding that the US business community has been encouraged by the outcomes of the recent NA session, especially those related to digital economy and high-tech infrastructure development.

He also took the occasion to extend his deepest condolences over the tragic tourist boat accident in the northern province of Quảng Ninh on July 19, affirming that the US is willing to support Việt Nam in disaster prevention and control, rescue operations, as well as response to extreme weather conditions. — VNA/VNS