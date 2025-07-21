Vietnamese, Singaporean Party officials hold talks

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc held talks with Chan Chun Sing, Assistant Secretary-General of the People’s Action Party (PAP) of Singapore in Hà Nội on Monday.

Chan, who is also Singaporean Minister for Defence and Coordinating Minister for Public Services, is on a working visit to Việt Nam from July 20 to 22.

During the talks, Trạc expressed his belief that the visit serves as a valuable opportunity for both sides to discuss measures to further enhance the friendship and cooperation between the two Parties, effectively implement the content and orientation of the Việt Nam–Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the time ahead, contributing to deepening trust and cohesion between the two Parties and the two countries.

For his part, Chan affirmed that Singapore consistently values the enhancement of cooperation with Việt Nam across Party, State, and people-to-people channels. He stressed that his visit aims to bolster Party-to-Party ties, thereby promoting comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed his delight that Việt Nam and Singapore share many common interests, policy priorities, and positions on many regional and international issues.

The two sides highlighted the strong developments in Việt Nam-Singapore bilateral cooperation in recent times, with the important milestone of upgrading the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

They agreed to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen political trust through regular meetings and exchanges, particularly between senior leaders of the two Parties and States. Both sides committed to effectively utilising existing cooperation frameworks and advancing toward more substantive mechanisms, including a regular exchange platform between the two ruling Parties to share experience in Party building, state management, and socio-economic development.

The two sides also agreed to effectively implement the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, emphasising the importance of promptly finalsing and adopting an action plan for 2025-2030.

Việt Nam stands ready to facilitate Singaporean enterprises’ investment and business activities in the country, Trạc stated, calling on Singapore to continue sharing its experience and supporting Việt Nam in areas of its strengths, while expanding cooperation in potential fields such as offshore wind power exports, carbon credit exchange, financial innovation, and seaport development.

Chan showed his hope that the two sides will continue to expand cooperation in developing supply chains and renewable energy; step up energy partnership through the ASEAN Power Grid (APG); enhance financial and data connectivity; and improve logistics infrastructure, especially seaport systems.

The two sides also agreed to promote cooperation in education and training, expand air connectivity, and boost cultural and people-to-people exchanges to foster mutual understanding and strengthen friendship between the two peoples. Singapore reaffirmed its commitment to continued training support for Vietnamese officials and scholarships for Vietnamese students to study in Singapore.

Regarding regional and international issues, the two sides agreed to maintain regular consultations, strengthen coordination and mutual support at regional and international multilateral mechanisms, particularly within ASEAN, for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNS