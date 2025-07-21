Việt Nam to join global parliamentary leaders in push for peace, stability

HÀ NỘI — Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on National Defence, Security, and External Affairs Đôn Tuấn Phong has underscored the significance of NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn's attendance at the sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Switzerland, describing it as an important event of parliamentary diplomacy.

Phong told the press that the conference, set to take place in Geneva from July 29-31 to debate the theme “A world in turmoil: Parliamentary cooperation and multilateralism for peace, justice and prosperity for all”, will bring together parliamentary leaders from nearly 120 countries, reflecting the international community's shared concerns and demand for cooperation to settle global challenges.

The top Vietnamese legislator, Phong said, will deliver remarks at the plenary session and conduct bilateral meetings with the IPU President and Secretary General, along with parliamentary leaders from multiple nations. These engagements aim to strengthen bilateral relations across all sectors, particularly parliamentary cooperation.

NA Chairman Mẫn's address at the plenum is expected to convey key messages about Việt Nam's policies and direction, especially regarding cooperation for peace and sustainable development worldwide. He will also participate in panel discussions.

He noted that the Chairman is expected to propose specific measures and call upon national parliaments and the IPU to join forces and uphold international law to resolve disputes through peaceful means while addressing environmental challenges for collective sustainable development.

NA Chairman Mẫn will attend the sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Switzerland, engage in bilateral activities there, and pay official visits to Senegal and Morocco from July 22 to 30. The trips will come at the invitation of IPU President Tulia Ackson, IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong, Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami, and Speaker of the Senegalese National Assembly El Malick Ndiaye. — VNA/VNS