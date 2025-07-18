PM assigns acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed a decision assigning Trần Đức Thắng, a member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Inspector-General of the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam, as acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment.

The move follows the suspension of Đỗ Đức Duy from the ministerial post for the 2021–2026 term, pending a vote by the 15th National Assembly to formally remove him.

Thắng, 52, a native of Vĩnh Phúc, now part of Phú Thọ Province, brings extensive experience to the role. He previously served as Deputy Director-General and later Director-General of the Department of Public Asset Management under the Ministry of Finance. From 2018 to 2022, he was a member of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission and later its Deputy Head.

In October 2022, the Politburo appointed him as Secretary of the Hải Dương Provincial Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term. Most recently, on July 1, he was named the Standing Deputy Inspector-General of the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam.

Duy’s suspension stems from a proposal by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission to take disciplinary measures against him.

After considering the proposal from the Inspection Commission, the Politburo held that Duy, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Government Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and Minister of Agriculture and Environment, violated the Party's regulations and the State's laws in performing assigned duties during his tenure as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Board and Chairman of the People's Committee of Yên Bái Province.

He breached the principle of democratic centralism, working regulations and the rules on the things that Party members are banned from doing and on the responsibility for setting good examples. His actions led to serious consequences, triggered negative public opinion and undermined the prestige of the local Party organisation and agency his had worked for, according to findings from the Inspection Commission.

Based on the nature and severity of his violations, the Politburo issued a disciplinary warning against Duy in accordance with Party rules. — VNS