PM demands attention to reorganising political apparatus, administrative units

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued an official dispatch urging all levels of government to intensify efforts to implement the Party Central Committee’s resolutions and the conclusions of the Politburo and the Secretariat on restructuring the political system and reorganising administrative units.

According to Official Dispatch No 110/CD-TTg dated July 17, 2025, ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, and chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees are tasked with promptly processing administrative procedures related to land, in accordance with provisions set out in Resolution No 190/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly, the PM’s earlier Official Dispatch No 90/CD-TTg, and Government Decree No 118/2025/ND-CP.

These efforts aim to maintain and improve public satisfaction with the quality of services provided by State agencies.

The Prime Minister called on the ministries of Agriculture and Environment, and Justice to urgently deploy personnel to grassroots levels to assess the situation and propose solutions to emerging challenges.

Their responsibilities include addressing bottlenecks in land administration procedures, site clearance, land use rights determination, and the issuance of land ownership certificates. These tasks must be completed by August 1.

Local authorities have been instructed to review and ensure adequate staffing, infrastructure, and equipment at public administrative service centres at both provincial and commune levels, especially in key areas such as household registration, land management, business registration, and construction licensing. The review must also cover newly decentralised functions and services to ensure seamless administrative processing across all localities within a province. This work must be finalised by July 20.

Ministries and agencies are also required to regularly inspect, supervise and guide the enforcement of regulations governing organisational functions, tasks, and structures within the administrative system at both central and local levels. They must submit weekly progress reports to the Prime Minister, via the Government Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs, by every Thursday.

To address gaps in digital infrastructure, the Ministry of Finance has been directed to instruct the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and other relevant stakeholders to urgently supply electricity to villages and hamlets still facing shortages, with a deadline set for October 1.

Recognising the importance of digital skills among officials, the Prime Minister asked ministries, ministerial-level agencies, and provincial and municipal authorities to continue offering training programmes to enhance both professional and digital competencies. These should especially target officials in remote and island communes, with completion required by August 1.

The Prime Minister also tasked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vietnam Television (VTV), the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), and other media agencies with strengthening public communication efforts on the reforms.

In addition, ministries and relevant agencies must allocate resources to legal and institutional reforms. They are expected to promptly issue or submit detailed guidance on the implementation of laws and resolutions passed during the National Assembly’s 9th session and continue refining the legal framework to ensure the effective operation of the new governance model.

Finally, the Ministry of Education and Training has been assigned to complete and submit, within July 2025, several key projects: investment in boarding schools in border and special zone communes, a national target programme to modernise and improve education quality for the 2026–2030 period and a project on building boarding and semi-boarding high schools in remote, border and island areas in the same timeframe. — VNA/VNS