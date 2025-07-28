PM urges review of two-tier local government operation

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on ministries and agencies to thoroughly assess the reorganisation of the administrative apparatus and evaluate the first month of operations under the two-tier local government model.

Presiding over a conference in Hà Nội on Monday, the Government leader acknowledged that six months after the reorganisation of the political system's apparatus, ministries and agencies have successfully transitioned to stable operations while maintaining the performance of their core political responsibilities. He also pointed out that several ministries and agencies remain unwieldy with unnecessary intermediate layers.

Besides, although the two-tier local governments have functioned smoothly after one month of operation, inspections and monitoring revealed several challenges and obstacles related to land management, administrative procedures, schools, hospitals, and authority in school admissions, among others, he noted.

Digital transformation has emerged as a particularly pressing concern, with information technology infrastructure and digitalisation efforts facing substantial bottlenecks across multiple localities, he said, elaborating that different regions are using various software systems, making integration and communication difficult. Meanwhile, limited broadband internet connectivity further hampers progress, and many citizens remain unfamiliar with online public services.

Praising the dedicated efforts by ministries, agencies, and local authorities, particularly the Ministry of Home Affairs, in executing the political apparatus reorganisation and administrative unit merger, PM Chính said that the rapid implementation has not fully anticipated all potential complications, leading to certain difficulties.

Against that backdrop, he asked competent sides to focus on a comprehensive assessment of the current situation, identify obstacles, and pen measures to ensure that the administrative system operates seamlessly and efficiently.

They must conduct thorough reviews of institutional and legal frameworks governing their operations and local government functions, he said, adding they should evaluate whether current organisational structures are appropriate, whether the decentralisation and delegation of authority are reasonable and clearly defined, and what additional technical infrastructure improvements are necessary to ensure the efficient operation of the new local government model.

PM Chính also emphasised the importance of strengthening administrative discipline and public service enforcement. — VNS