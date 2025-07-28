30 years of Việt Nam in ASEAN: A committed contributor to regional unity, progress

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam officially became the seventh member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the 28th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Brunei on July 28, 1995.

The move marked a pivotal strategic decision by the Vietnamese Party, one that opened the door to comprehensive international integration.

In the three decades since, the country, consistently following a motto of being proactive, positive and responsible, has emerged as a vital force in ASEAN’s development, strengthening internal unity and consolidating the bloc’s centrality in regional and global affairs.

Stellar contributions

Việt Nam has assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship on three separate occasions - in 1998, 2010 and 2020. Notably, after just three years of membership, the nation successfully hosted the 6th ASEAN Summit in December 1998.

The event saw the adoption of the landmark Hà Nội Plan of Action, which helped enhance cohesion, expand cooperation, and shape the roadmap for achieving the ASEAN Vision 2020.

To realise the vision of a fully integrated bloc comprising all 10 Southeast Asian nations, Hà Nội was instrumental in advancing the accession of Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

As ASEAN Chair in 2010, Việt Nam sought to transform the bloc’s collective vision into concrete action.

Key milestones under its chairmanship included the adoption of the first Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC 2015), the expansion of the East Asia Summit (EAS) to include Russia and the US and the establishment of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+).

In 2020, amidst the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Việt Nam fostered unity and resilience within the ASEAN Community, spearheading innovative responses such as the adoption of virtual summits.

The initiatives not only enabled continuity but also enhanced the bloc’s adaptive capacity and post-pandemic recovery efforts.

Beyond its rotating chairmanship duties, the country has made lasting contributions to shaping the strategic direction of ASEAN.

These include driving the completion of the ASEAN-10 vision, supporting foundational frameworks such as the Hà Nội Plan of Action (1998), ASEAN Vision 2020 (1997), the Declaration of ASEAN Concord II (2003), the ASEAN Charter (2007) and the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 (2015).

Việt Nam remains actively involved in the ongoing formulation of the bloc’s Vision for 2045.

At the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia in September 2023, Việt Nam proposed the initiative to host the ASEAN Future Forum as a complementary platform to the association’s formal mechanisms, offering a space for broad exchange of ideas and regional cooperation initiatives, contributing to the building of a resilient and sustainable regional community.

The inaugural forum, held in Hà Nội on 23 April 2024, marked a major highlight of Việt Nam’s regional diplomacy.

Building on that momentum, the nation hosted its second edition in February this year.

A bridge between ASEAN and its partners

Over the past three decades, Việt Nam has proven that its ASEAN membership has been a transformative force not only for itself but for the bloc as a whole. This is the prevailing view among numerous international scholars and experts.

During an interview with the Việt Nam News Agency in Bangkok, Thai scholar Kavi Chongkittavorn stated that Việt Nam has become one of the most active and innovative members of ASEAN.

He emphasised that Việt Nam has successfully leveraged ASEAN’s economic frameworks to drive domestic reforms while also expanding its influence both regionally and globally.

This includes significant achievements in attracting investment, promoting trade and fostering sustainable growth.

He expressed confidence that by 2045, Việt Nam could lead ASEAN in economic integration and innovation.

He envisions the country as a key driver of bloc-wide initiatives for inclusive and resilient growth, in line with the ASEAN Vision 2045.

The remarkable achievements Việt Nam has made over the past three decades lay a solid foundation for its next strategic steps in deepening regional integration, affirmed Dinna Prapto Raharja, a researcher at Indonesia’s Synergy Policies.

Beni Sukadis, Senior Coordinator at Indonesia’s Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (Lesperssi), stressed that Việt Nam is widely seen as a proactive and assertive member in efforts to strengthen ASEAN’s internal unity and cohesion.

On regional security, particularly the East Sea issue, Việt Nam has maintained a clear and consistent stance, while playing a constructive and responsible role, especially in advancing the Code of Conduct (COC) negotiations.

Beni said he is confident that Việt Nam will continue to serve as a pillar in shaping the region’s future direction.

Strong economic growth, political stability, and increasingly mature diplomacy make it one of the key “balancing and connecting” members.

For ASEAN’s development and prosperity

Dr Kao Kim Hourn, ASEAN Secretary-General, has praised Việt Nam’s contributions over the past three decades, highlighting its role in promoting and preserving peace, stability and security in the region.

He also commended its efforts in advancing ASEAN’s prosperity and deepening the bloc’s external relations, particularly with dialogue partners.

Việt Nam today is an extremely important member of ASEAN, he stressed. Its development, transformation and growth have made the country a vital partner politically, economically, and socio-culturally, helping make the bloc stronger, more resilient and more dynamic.

He noted that Việt Nam has helped elevate ASEAN’s presence at both regional and global levels, particularly as the bloc continues to expand its role through ASEAN-led mechanisms.

Looking ahead, the ASEAN chief expressed his belief that the country will remain a key driving force in ASEAN’s journey over the next two decades, supporting the realisation of a dynamic, innovative, resilient and people-centred ASEAN Community.

Indeed, over 30 years since joining the organisation, Việt Nam has swiftly integrated and played an active role across all pillars of ASEAN cooperation.

Its sustained efforts in strengthening intra-bloc unity and fostering both regional and external partnerships have been integral to ASEAN’s growth and success.— VNA/VNS