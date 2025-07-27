Vietnamese in Laos pay tribute to fallen heroes

VIENTIANE — A range of activities were held across northern, central, and southern Laos on Sunday to pay tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs on the occasion of the 78th War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947-2025).

The events were organised to honour the fallen soldiers of both Việt Nam and Laos, and to reaffirm the two nations’ enduring friendship and the deep-rooted tradition of gratitude.

The ceremonies brought together representatives from Vietnamese agencies in Laos, Lao and Vietnamese authorities, religious leaders, members of the Vietnamese community, and local residents.

In Xiengkhouang province, northern Laos, a solemn requiem was held to commemorate the Vietnamese and Lao heroes and martyrs who laid down their lives for national independence.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm emphasised the solidarity forged in hardship during the decades-long resistance wars against common enemies.

He recalled how Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts fought alongside their Lao comrades, regarding the Lao people as brothers.

He underscored the continued efforts of both countries to search for and repatriate the remains of Vietnamese martyrs in Laos.

In central Laos, a delegation from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Savannakhet, led by Consul General Đặng Thị Hải Tâm, coordinated with local authorities in Sepon district to offer incense and flowers at the Laos-Việt Nam Combat Alliance Museum in Đông Village and the Lam Sơn 719 Campaign Memorial Site.

Meanwhile, in southern Laos, a delegation from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse, Champasak Province, led by Consul General Tạ Phương Dung paid tribute to heroic martyrs at the Laos-Việt Nam Combat Alliance Monument in Paksong District, a historic site commemorating the solidarity in fighting between the two nations. — VNA/VNS