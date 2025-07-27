Party chief inspects local political system operation in Điện Biên's Si Pa Phìn Commune

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and a high-ranking delegation on July 26 visited Si Pa Phin Commune in the northern province of Điện Biên to inspect the operation of the local political system.

The visit aimed to assess the new two-tier local government model, preparations for upcoming Party congresses at levels and implementation of the Politburo’s Conclusion on school construction in border areas.

Visiting the communal public administrative service, the Party chief praised the efforts of local authorities and relevant forces, emphasising that grassroots administration not merely about carries out administrative tasks.

It represents a major shift, as local authorities now act on behalf of the State to implement the Party’s guidelines and policies at the grassroots level, helping to improve people's lives and effectively bring the Party Central Committee's resolutions and conclusions into practice at the grassroots level.

Si Pa Phìn is a mountainous and border commune located in the northwest of Điện Biên, nearly 85km from the provincial administrative centre.

The commune faces challenges such as uneven educational levels, outdated customs, inadequate infrastructure and widespread poverty. It has 700 poor households (accounting for 35.02 per cent) and 302 near-poor households (15 per cent). The average per capita income in 2025 is estimated at just VNĐ20.19 million (US$772) per year.

Despite these challenges, the commune has maintained political stability and social order. Socio-economic conditions are showing signs of improvement. National target programmes and social welfare policies have been implemented in a timely manner.

The local political system has been consolidated and strengthened, with improved leadership and administrative capacity at both Party and Government levels.

Following the establishment of its Party Committee and administration, the commune launched a public service centre on July 1.

Staff with strong qualifications and reform experience were appointed, supported by local police, the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union and telecom officials. The centre addresses daily administrative needs, with unresolved issues escalated to higher authorities.

An on-site inspection revealed that the commune has actively overcome early challenges, securing infrastructure and familiarising staff with administrative processes to serve residents and businesses effectively.

General Secretary Lâm urged the Party Committee and administration of communes to strictly comply with political system operation regulations, review all assigned tasks and administrative procedures to ensure smooth and uninterrupted service and finalise internal rules and regulations to create a legal foundation for effective operations.

He also called on the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee and relevant agencies to continue supporting the preparation and operation of the grassroots political system, ensuring consistency, legality and efficiency.

Regarding upcoming tasks, the Party chief stressed the need to continue implementing central and provincial solutions for socio-economic development and national defence and security.

He requested the local authorities to focus efforts on poverty reduction and improvement of the livelihoods of ethnic minority groups, with particular attention to efforts to eliminate poverty, enhance healthcare and education and improve the spiritual life of residents to ensure that no one is left behind.

Regarding education and training, the General Secretary emphasised that the investment in building inter-level primary and secondary schools in border communes is a sound, timely policy, imbued with deep humanitarian significance and strategic vision. It reflects the Party Central Committee’s attention to local development and the spirit of solidarity between urban areas and mountainous regions.

The Politburo has instructed the Party Committee of the Ministry of Education and Training to take the lead in reviewing, amending, and supplementing existing regulations. These revisions should ensure that students in land border communes are eligible for appropriate boarding and semi-boarding policies, considering practical difficulties related to terrain and geographic distance.

The ministry is also to work with the Ministry of Home Affairs to devise a plan for appropriate teacher allocation based on a review of current staffing and future needs, including training teachers proficient in ethnic minority languages, proposing budget allocations to sustain school operations, and adjusting allowances for teachers in accordance with new conditions.

In addition, policies should be developed to encourage human resources to serve in border communes, and plans should be made for schools nationwide to establish twinning arrangements with those in border areas to promote exchange, connection, and support for disadvantaged schools.

At the Cultural House of Tân Lập Hamlet in Si Pa Phìn Commune, General Secretary Lâm presented gifts to local ethnic residents. The community is composed mainly of Thái, accounting for 80 per cent of the population. Tân Lập currently has 136 households and 607 residents, including 32 classified as poor and 10 as near-poor.

He also presented gifts to the family of veteran Điện Biên soldier Vàng A Chảo (born in 1929), father of martyr Vàng A Sìa, who laid down his life during the 1979 northern border defence war. — VNA/VNS