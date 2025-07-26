Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese ambassador presents credentials to Chinese leader

July 26, 2025 - 09:39
Ambassador Phạm Thanh Bình pledged to advance stable and sustainable Việt Nam–China relations as he presented credentials to President Xi Jinping alongside 15 other new envoys.
Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình (left) presents his credentials to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo

BEIJING — Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình on July 25 presented his credentials to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping during a ceremony attended by 16 newly appointed ambassadors from various countries.

Ambassador Bình conveyed greetings from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to Xi. He reaffirmed his commitment to making every effort to advance the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of relations between the two Parties and nations.

Following the presentation ceremony, Xi hosted a joint reception and delivered a welcome speech to the new diplomats. He extended greetings and best wishes to the leaders and people of their respective countries, and hoped that their tenures would positively contribute to elevating friendship and cooperation between China and their nations to new heights.

China values its friendship with the people of all countries and stays ready to deepen comprehensive cooperation and expand exchanges in various fields, he said, adding that these efforts will be rooted in mutual respect, equality, and win-win outcomes.

According to him, China will firmly pursue high-level foreign engagement and leverage the advantages of its super-large market so that China's new strides will also generate new opportunities for other countries, adding a solid factor to global economic growth. — VNA/VNS

