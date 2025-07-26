NA Chairman, President of Moroccan House of Councillors hold talks

RABAT — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn held talks with President of the Moroccan House of Councillors Mohamed Ould Errachid in Rabat on Friday (local time).

Errachid welcomed Chairman Mẫn and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, highlighting the significance of their visit and describing Việt Nam as a close and trusted friend. He praised the long-standing bilateral relationship between Morocco and Việt Nam, forged through historical periods and growing across various fields, particularly in people-to-people exchanges.

He underscored the shared history of solidarity and loyalty between their legislatures and people, with a solid foundation after nearly 65 years of diplomatic ties. Mutual support and assistance in the struggle for national liberation and symbolic landmarks such as the Morocco Gate in Việt Nam and the Việt Nam Gate in Morocco serve as invaluable legacies of their nations.

The Moroccan House of Councillors, he added, is committed to working closely with the House of Representatives to enhance cooperation with the Vietnamese NA, particularly at multilateral parliamentary forums focused on development agendas, toward building mutually beneficial partnerships for the sake of the two countries' people.

He also proposed that the two countries actively develop joint projects within the framework of South-South cooperation, especially sustainable development projects in Africa, leveraging their strategic positions as gateways to their respective regions to boost development.

Praising the significant socio-economic achievements that the Moroccan people have attained while concretising the Vision for 2030, NA Chairman Mẫn stressed that his visit aims at consolidating and bolstering the sound cooperation between the two legislative bodies, paving the way for expanding collaboration across all sectors.

Recognising Morocco’s strategic position in North Africa, with free trade agreements covering over 50 countries, the top legislator emphasised its role as an ideal gateway for Vietnamese goods to enter African and European markets. He proposed that the two sides negotiate a new trade agreement to replace the one signed in 2011, remove tariff barriers, expand trade promotion activities, and organise fairs and exhibitions to boost the still-modest bilateral trade volume.

Both sides should enhance partnership in the areas of banking and finance, building transparent and effective payment mechanisms to reduce international transaction risks, he said, urging Morocco to share experience in the development of international financial centres.

The two leaders concurred to encourage investments in such domains as high-tech agriculture, renewable energy, and food processing, while establishing transparent information channels on market demands and trade policies to support business access to opportunities.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, they were unanimous to collaborate closely at multilateral forums like the Inter-Parliamentary Union and ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, promote exchanges between young and female legislators, and regularly hold forums and workshops to share visions and develop long-term cooperation initiatives.

Additionally, they agreed to enhance high-level delegation exchanges, promote dialogues, and share legislation experience, especially in digital transformation, climate change adaptation, and green growth. Parliamentary diplomacy, they noted, should further connect ministries, sectors, and enterprises while strengthening collaboration in industrialisation, energy transition, education, health care, and reform towards sustainable development.

They also exchanged notes on regional and international issues of mutual concern, agreeing to resolve disputes by peaceful measures, without using or threatening to use force, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

On this occasion, NA Chairman Mẫn extended an invitation to President Mohamed Ould Errachid to pay an official visit to Việt Nam soon, and the Moroccan leader accepted it with pleasure. — VNS