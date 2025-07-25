Preparations for exhibition on Việt Nam's achievements must be completed by August 15: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính, head of the Steering Committee for the national exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day, has requested accelerating the implementation of assigned tasks to ensure that all preparations are completed before August 15.

Chairing the Steering Committee’s hybrid meeting with relevant ministries, agencies, and provincial authorities on July 25, Deputy PM Chính stressed that as a key national celebration marking the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025), the event must be held in a dignified manner, in line with the Party and State’s guidelines, with a scale, stature, and significance worthy of the nation’s proud 80-year journey.

It should be compelling and attract the participation from both domestic visitors and international friends, while also ensuring practicality, safety, and cost-effectiveness, the Deputy PM said.

He called on ministries, sectors, agencies, and localities to demonstrate strong determination and make great efforts to well perform the tasks related to the exhibition, and promptly report issues beyond their jurisdiction to higher authorities.

The Deputy PM requested a thorough review of the exhibition outline, stressing that agencies must take full responsibility for the contents, images, information, documents, and artifacts displayed in their assigned exhibition areas.

He also demanded a prompt finalisation and revision of design plans to ensure readiness for production and installation, adding that the completed designs must be submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to support the development of a digital exhibition and finalise its overall layout.

The ministries of Finance; Industry and Trade; Construction; National Defence; Public Security; and Foreign Affairs were requested to proactively coordinate the participation of affiliated organisations, enterprises, and units under their management, and review and verify the legality and representativeness of the enterprises recommended to join the exhibition.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism was tasked with promptly issuing a detailed communication plan and carrying out coordinated communication activities to ensure wide-reaching impacts and improve the effectiveness of public outreach for the event.

At the meeting, representatives from ministries, sectors, and localities provided updates on the implementation progress, and proposed plans related to the design and construction of booths, and communication plan before, during, and after the exhibition. VNA/VNS