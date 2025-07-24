Party chief calls for uninterrupted support for revolutionary contributors amid administrative reforms

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has called for the prompt handling of administrative procedures for recognising revolutionary contributors and distributing preferential allowances, stressing the need to avoid any disruptions amid the ongoing restructuring of administrative units and the rollout of the two-tier local government model.

He delivered the remarks while speaking at a national conference on Thursday in Hà Nội that honoured revolutionary contributors and distinguished historical witnesses. The event was co-hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, Nhân Dân (The People) newspaper, Việt Nam Television and the Hà Nội People’s Committee to mark the 78th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – 2025).

The conference brought together 250 delegates who are revolutionary contributors and historical witnesses, representing more than 9.2 million individuals with meritorious service to the revolution and their families across the country.

Among them were a 101-year-old veteran revolutionary, the oldest delegate, and a 32-year-old wounded soldier, the youngest. Other participants included Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, Heroes of Labour, war invalids, victims of Agent Orange and outstanding representatives of ethnic minority communities.

Reporting on national efforts to support revolutionary contributors, Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà said that since 2024, the Prime Minister has officially recognised over 2,400 martyrs and more than 2,700 wounded soldiers and policy beneficiaries. In 2025, the standard level of preferential allowances has increased by more than 70 per cent compared to 2021, helping to significantly improve the quality of life for many.

Over the past two years, the Government and other funding sources have financed the construction and renovation of more than 41,800 homes for policy beneficiaries, with a total investment of VNĐ1.97 trillion (US$75.3 million).

In early 2025 alone, over VNĐ1.4 trillion ($53.5 million) was allocated to support 3.26 million individuals. Since 2019, a total of 57,037 savings books valued at more than VNĐ124 billion ($4.74 million) have also been issued.

As of now, over 98.6 per cent of households with revolutionary contributors enjoy living standards equal to or above the average in their communities.

Nationwide efforts to search for and repatriate the remains of fallen soldiers remain a top priority. Across the country, some 3,000 cemeteries and 4,000 memorials dedicated to martyrs have received State investment for construction and restoration.

In his keynote address, General Secretary Tô Lâm said that caring for revolutionary contributors and implementing preferential policies is a long-term and essential responsibility. This is a profound expression of national gratitude.

He urged continued review and refinement of existing policies, along with proactive engagement to address the legitimate needs and concerns of contributors and their families.

Administrative processes for recognising revolutionary service and distributing allowances, he said, must be carried out promptly and without disruption, even amid ongoing administrative restructuring.

He also called for intensified efforts to locate and identify the remains of martyrs, including broader international cooperation, enhanced information sharing, and the application of advanced technology and DNA testing.

The Party chief emphasised the importance of combining increased State funding with stronger mobilisation and diversification of social resources. He highlighted the responsibility of local Party organisations and authorities in mobilising, managing and effectively deploying resources to support this work.

He called for greater attention to the restoration and upkeep of martyrs' cemeteries and memorials, along with improved housing and better facilities for the care and rehabilitation of revolutionary contributors.

Additional support is needed in healthcare, education, vocational training, employment, and housing, particularly for those still facing economic hardship.

Finally, Tô Lâm urged the creation of favourable conditions for wounded and sick veterans, martyrs' families, and other contributors to improve their livelihoods and participate in social life. He underscored the need for effective supervision of policy implementation and regular engagement with beneficiaries to understand their needs, ensuring timely recommendations to Party and State agencies to protect their rights and entitlements. — VNS