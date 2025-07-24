NA Chairman’s spouse visits child support centre in Senegal

DAKAR – Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, spouse of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn visited the ESTEL centre, which supports children and adolescents with intellectual disabilities, in Dakar on June 23 morning (local time) as part of the Vietnamese top legislator’s official visit to Senegal.

Welcoming Nga and her entourage, the centre's representatives emphasised that their visit brought warmth to the children and staff.

Briefing the guests on efforts to support children with disabilities in Senegal, the centre managers expressed their desire to receive more support and cooperation not only from the Senegalese Government but also from international organisations and countries, including Việt Nam.

Speaking at the meeting, Nga expressed her emotion when visiting the ESTEL centre, a model in Dakar for protecting, empowering and helping people with disabilities integrate into society.

She appreciated the principles and mission of the centre which for years has pursued a teaching model that enables children and adolescents with cognitive and physical disabilities to learn and integrate.

Nga also hailed its learning programme with a scientific combination of basic knowledge education such as reading, writing, art therapy, ceramics, cooking, and gardening with outdoor activities, family awareness raising events, and career integration programmes.

She noted that Vietnamese and Senegalese people share a tradition of humanity, protecting the disadvantaged, especially children.

Nga hoped that Việt Nam and Senegal will strengthen cooperation to share experiences in protecting disadvantaged people and those with disabilities.

On this occasion, on behalf of the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation, Nga presented the centre with five computers, a printer, and gifts made by people with disabilities. VNA/VNS