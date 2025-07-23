Việt Nam supports multilateralism, UN 2030 Agenda for sustainable development

NEW YORK – Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt has voiced Việt Nam’s commitment to strongly support multilateralism, the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and global partnerships to promote collective efforts toward achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and leaving no one behind.

Addressing the 2025 High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) in New York on July 22, Việt urged the international community to strengthen multilateral cooperation through strong and decisive actions.

The diplomat welcomed ongoing efforts to reform the UN, including the UN80 Initiative, viewing it as an opportunity to build a leaner, more effective, and better-aligned UN system, especially at the national level. He shared the successful implementation of the “One UN” initiative in Việt Nam, highlighting it as a valuable experience for the ongoing reform process.

Việt underlined the key role of science, technology, and innovation in achieving the SDGs, while calling for ensuring equitable access for developing countries to advanced technologies, knowledge, and digital infrastructure through technology transfer, capacity building, and innovation cooperation.

The ambassador highlighted the important role of the private sector in promoting sustainable development, especially through innovation, investment, green job creation, and building sustainable supply chains. He also proposed strengthening public-private partnerships and fostering responsible business practices to speed up the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

Việt urged developed countries to fulfill their financial commitments and support technology transfer and capacity building to help build sustainable infrastructure and industries.

He also underscored the need for the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to play a proactive role in promoting global partnerships, thus scaling up innovative solutions, especially those harnessing emerging technologies. VNA/VNS