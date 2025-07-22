Cuban parliament values cooperation with Việt Nam

HAVANA – The National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (ANPP) always attaches great importance to promoting cooperation with Việt Nam’s National Assembly, said ANPP Secretary Homero Acosta Álvarez.

Acosta Álvarez made the statement at a handover ceremony of information and technical equipment presented by Việt Nam’s legislature to support the installation of a virtual meeting room in Havana on July 21. The event was chaired by President of the ANPP Esteban Lazo Hernandez.

Acosta Álvarez highlighted the cooperative ties with Việt Nam’s legislature, describing them as a unique inter-parliamentary relationship in the world. He affirmed that this valuable support would help improve the operational efficiency of the Cuban legislative body.

On this occasion, the ANPP also extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the recent cruise boat accident in Hạ Long Bay, Việt Nam.

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Quang Long called the support from Việt Nam’s National Assembly a vivid symbol of the strong, time-tested ties between the two legislative bodies as well as the special, faithful Việt Nam–Cuba friendship.

He also reiterated the commitment of the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam to further strengthening and advancing the special solidarity, friendship, and comprehensive cooperation with their Cuban side. VNA/VNS