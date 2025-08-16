Fourth full-dress joint rehearsal held in preparation for National Day parade

HÀ NỘI — Officers and soldiers of the military and public security forces, along with modern weapons and equipment, took part in the fourth full-dress joint rehearsal in Hà Nội on Saturday for the upcoming parade to be staged at the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

The rehearsal, chaired by Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang, included two parts: Party and State ceremonies, as well as the parade and march.

The parade and march featured nearly 16,000 officers and soldiers and various modern weapons and equipment, including many products researched and manufactured by Việt Nam's defence industry, such as missiles, infantry fighting vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and radar systems.

Giang stressed that since the parades for the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, preparations and determination of the participating forces have grown stronger and more resolute.

For the first time, forces tasked with safeguarding national sea and island sovereignty, including the Navy, Coast Guard, and Border Guard, will join the march.

The move demonstrates to the world that Việt Nam has all the necessary forces and services to ensure internal security and firmly protect the fatherland, he said.

The minister also expressed his belief that the upcoming celebration will be a great success, bringing pride to the nation and to every participating officer and soldier. — VNA/VNS