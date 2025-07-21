Greetings sent to Sri Lanka on 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường sent greetings to President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday on the occasion of the 55th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries (July 21, 1970 – 2025).

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn extended congratulations to their Sri Lankan counterparts Harini Amarasuriya and Jagath Wickramaratne, respectively.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent a congratulatory message to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka Vijitha Herath. — VNS